Wilsonville, OR

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem Oregon

Looking for the best things to do in Salem Oregon? Salem, the city of Oregon, is a great place to visit, especially if you’re interested in history, scary entertainment, and cultural sites. The city is admired for its natural beauty, filled with many gardens, flower fields, vineyards, and lush...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos

Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected Oregon’s youngest female state legislator in 2020 at age 24. Now, two...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty

The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building

The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
BEAVERTON, OR
