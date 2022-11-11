The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO