A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bill Monroe: For Beaverton veteran, 94 is just another year of venison dinners
Lew Loebe of Beaverton isn’t as easy to contact as most 94-year-olds. If he’s not busy day-trading on the New York Stock Exchange before it closes at 1 p.m. (our time), he’s hunting or fishing; or getting ready to hunt or fish. Loebe, an articulate and physically...
On Veterans Day, 102-year-old Lake Oswego man reflects on his life and service
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in 48 years, Portland's Veterans Day parade wasn't held along Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The past organizers put the parade on hold during the height of COVID-19, then decided to step down. When a new group took over, they moved the parade to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, keeping it in Northeast Portland.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem Oregon
Looking for the best things to do in Salem Oregon? Salem, the city of Oregon, is a great place to visit, especially if you’re interested in history, scary entertainment, and cultural sites. The city is admired for its natural beauty, filled with many gardens, flower fields, vineyards, and lush...
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected Oregon’s youngest female state legislator in 2020 at age 24. Now, two...
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Narcity
This Vancouver Chef Created The California Roll & Shared How How It Got Its Name
The California roll, which has become a go-to sushi dish for many, was actually created in the city of Vancouver — not California. Hidekazu Tojo is the owner of Tojo's in Vancouver, and claims he invented the iconic sushi roll in the early 70s. He has since then won many awards and became well-known in the culinary scene.
Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
Protesters upset Starbucks union organizer fired
Demonstrators gathered outside a Northwest Portland Starbucks on Saturday to protest the firing of a union organizing shift leader.
More than missing dogs in Sandy, it’s ‘all we have left’
Kim Hendricks lost her 12-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2017. Now, 5 years later, Hendricks mother is pleading for help getting her daughter's dog back home.
Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty
The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
D.B. Cooper investigator reveals new evidence and possible suspect in 1971 skyjacking case
The 51st anniversary of the D.B. Cooper hijacking at Portland International Airport is two weeks away and an amateur D.B. Cooper investigator has revealed new leads in the case.
Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building
The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
Police: Monmouth woman, 62, found dead under suspicious circumstances
The Monmouth Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead under what they called suspicious circumstances Wednesday evening.
KGW
Weeks from his 103rd birthday, Lake Oswego WWII veteran reflects on his life and service
Bud Millard still has all of his lust for life and a sharp wit. Born to a Jewish family, Millard was excited to serve his country as a pilot during WWII.
KGW
Comments / 1