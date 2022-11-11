Read full article on original website
Reap070
4d ago
the QB is not who were worried about it's u Canada u hav 2 b kidding
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
The National Football League is praying for legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman's family this week. Monday night, during the Commanders vs. Eagles broadcast, Aikman shared that he lost his mother last week. He returned to the broadcasting booth on Monday night. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said of his...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season. As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos
Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend. Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well. "Gisele Bündchen...
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
atozsports.com
Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers Rookie Christian Watson
Have a day, Christian Watson. The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver has three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Watson, a second-round pick, has four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers rookie is finally breaking out and the fan base is loving it. So,...
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
College Football World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Today
It's not going to happen - probably, anyway - but the college football world wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday. That coach - Jimbo Fisher. Fisher, the owner of the largest buyout in college football history, continues to rack up the losses. Texas A&M fell to...
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
Tom Brady Makes Opinion On German Crowd Extremely Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut. After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said...
Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral
Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
651K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1