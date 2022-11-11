Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about Payments Orchestration. Holly explains that payment orchestrators have to make sure that they are building payment experiences that are finely tuned to what your consumer is expecting, at that point in their purchase journey. She adds that it can be helpful to use the Netflix algorithm as an analogy, understanding what you’re customers are doing and pushing the right payment buttons at the right time.

22 HOURS AGO