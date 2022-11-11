Read full article on original website
Unipet’s Tyron Monsegue on Why Businesses Need to Be Careful with Whom They Partner
At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Tryon Monsegue, the Chief Financial Officer at the energy company, Unipet, to discuss financial education and modern methods of financing. For Monsegue, Unipet’s fintech journey is more of a marathon than a sprint with the right partnerships being the ones that provide knowledge...
Xoxoday Raises the Bar with Global Experiential Rewards Rollout
Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company known for its rewards, incentives, benefits, loyalty and payouts infrastructure for businesses, has launched an additional catalog of 5,000+ experiential rewards across the USA, Europe, India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This unleashes a new dimension for businesses to delight their customers, employees, & partners with personalized, unforgettable and shareable experiences globally.
Delos Insurance Solutions Announces New Program to Expand Wildfire Insurance Options for California Homeowners
Delos Insurance Solutions, which uses wildfire science and aerospace expertise to solve insurance availability and affordability issues, today announced the launch of a program to expand homeowners’ insurance options for California homeowners facing wildfire risks and provide full home insurance policies to homeowners currently on the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan. Delos has partnered with A-rated insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as Gallatin Point Capital LLC, to provide backing for this program.
PCF Insurance Enters Wisconsin Market with Acquisition of Milz Health Group
PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Milwaukee-based Milz Health Group, a full-service health insurance agency providing coverage to Wisconsin Medicare-eligible individuals and coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Milz provides affordable health care coverage for individuals through an integrated suite of online services....
Liquidnet Elevates Equities Trading Application With Integrated Analytics
Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics into its equities trading application. Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations....
AutoRek’s Hugh Burden on the Value of Data in the Payments Industry
Hugh Burden, Head of Sales at AutoRek, discusses PCI data and the pace of the payment industry. With the backdrop of economic uncertainty, businesses in paytech seemed to have triumphed in the last couple of years. For Burden, this innovation has only opened up a pool of valuable data necessary in simplifying the reconciliation process.
Wise Business launches cashback
Wise Business, the business account for going global, has today launched cashback for its customers. The feature will reward Business customers with 1% cashback on their card transactions*. The feature is available to all UK-registered businesses and allows them to earn cashback when making card payments across the world. No...
Blink Parametric Joins India InsurTech Association
Blink Parametric has joined the India InsurTech Association (IIA) as its latest member as the company explores further market development opportunities across APAC. Blink Parametric is an award-winning InsurTech that transforms its clients’ traditional insurance offerings into superior service experiences with simple, intuitive and real-time parametric products. It specialises in high frequency, low severity claims across the travel sector, providing flight disruption and lost luggage solutions as well as developing climate, weather, energy and business interruption products supported through its automated platform.
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Need for Different Payment Types in the U.S.
In this segment of The Paytech Show, The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler discusses the payment ecosystem in North America and the variety of payment types available. During the pandemic, the fastest-growing methods included the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system and real-time payments, showing that new and old methods were still in high use. For Whisler, the variation signifies the preference for options in the States.
Tink’s Tasha Chouhan on Why Traditional Lending Models Don’t Work
At Sibos 2022, we talk to Tasha Chouhan, the UK & IE Banking Sales Director of the open banking platform, Tink, about the future of lending models and how fintechs play an invaluable role in that. According to Tink’s recent report, BNPL has overtaken traditional forms of debt. For...
ClearBank’s John Salter on What Embedded Finance Does for Banks
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with John Salter, the CCO at infrastructure bank, ClearBank, to talk about embedded finance and how it has changed the role of banks. For Salter, no matter comprehensive a digital wallet is, a solid bank account will always be more efficient as it provides brands and banks with a reliable payment touchpoint – it also creates a base for more digital features to be added on to create a full suite service for customers.
Nomi Health Launches Transformative Fintech Platform to Make Real-time Healthcare Payments a Reality
Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company making it easy to access high-quality, affordable care across the US, today announced the launch of its Connect fintech platform to power real-time healthcare payments. The platform, which allows healthcare to function at the same speed as fintech, directly connects providers, patients and buyers of care services to power provider payments in real time, while also allowing for claims adjudication and billing workflows, all in a single, paperless and frictionless system – a category first.
Banking-as-a-Service leader Treasury Prime Announces Partnership with Plaid
Treasury Prime, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a partnership with Plaid, the API-first data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, to deliver a seamless integration between Treasury Prime-supported accounts and any external fintech available via the Plaid ecosystem. Leveraging a proprietary solution, the relationship allows Treasury Prime customers...
Nationwide and Human API Unite to Automate Data for Faster Underwriting
Nationwide announced today a partnership with Human API, a leading health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process. Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing...
Cyber MGA Elpha Secure Partners With CyberCube
Elpha Secure, the cyber managing general agent (MGA) bringing a radical new approach to cyber insurance, partners with CyberCube to use two of CyberCube’s new generation of cyber risk analytics tools. The New York-based MGA has licensed CyberCube’s Portfolio Manager platform and its Single Point of Failure (SPoF) Intelligence...
Payments Orchestration – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about Payments Orchestration. Holly explains that payment orchestrators have to make sure that they are building payment experiences that are finely tuned to what your consumer is expecting, at that point in their purchase journey. She adds that it can be helpful to use the Netflix algorithm as an analogy, understanding what you’re customers are doing and pushing the right payment buttons at the right time.
National Grid to hold energy assistance fair in Fall River
Customers will be able to learn about available assistance and get help to prepare for the winter season.
Private Capital Boosts Productivity With Automation Of Complex Accounting Processes
Private capital’s net asset value has grown more than sevenfold since the early 2000s—twice as fast as public equities—according to McKinsey’s Global Private Markets Review. Because of this, private capital firms need to increase productivity, efficiency and product delivery—but the demands of the market are outpacing their ability to respond using legacy infrastructure.
Fireblocks’ Ran Goldshtein on Why the World is Not Ready for CBDC
At Money20/20 Vegas, we caught up with Ran Goldshtein, the VP of Payments at the digital asset management company, Fireblocks, to discuss the company’s new payments engine – which globally transfers digital assets – and the importance of staying on top of the latest legislation in the world.
Wise Platform and Deel make it even faster to get paid with new feature
Wise Platform has launched a new service with leading global HR and payroll company, Deel. The feature enables customers to send funds via Deel using just an email address, opening up 10 new currencies in Deel’s payments infrastructure and further simplifying global payroll for over 10,000 Deel customers – from SMBs to publicly traded companies.
