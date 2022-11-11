Read full article on original website
Mission Viejo City Council Gets New Members For the First Time in Six Years
Mission Viejo residents are set to see their first new councilmembers since 2016 after voters ousted two councilmen that a judge ruled illegally extended their terms in one of Orange County’s most chaotic local elections. This was the city’s first year using district elections, and every single seat on...
Bowers Museum President Peter Keller Passes Away
He was a tireless worker, a constant adventurer and a steadfast advocate of bringing the world’s cultures and peoples to Santa Ana and Orange County. Peter C. Keller, the president and CEO of the Bowers Museum for 31 years, died Tuesday night, Nov. 8, after dinner with his wife Signe Gallagher-Keller and putting in a full day of work preparing the just-opened exhibition, “Guo Pei: Art of Couture.” He was 75.
It’s Neck-and-Neck: Who Will Control the Powerful OC Board of Supervisors?
This election could see either Republicans hold on to a slim majority of the Orange County Board of Supervisors or Democrats take control for the first time in nearly 50 years. “For the first time since the Nixon administration, will Democrats have a majority on the Board of Supervisors? Or...
Will Santa Ana’s Progressive City Council Majority Stay?
The Santa Ana City Council’s progressive majority might be secure for another two years, as schoolteacher Benjamin Vazquez just narrowly overtook incumbent Nelida Mendoza as of the 5 p.m. election results update on Tuesday. It’s an important shift in results trends that previously pointed to a new police union-backed...
Does the OC Power Authority’s Social Media Policy Violate the First Amendment?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency approved a new social media policy last month that lets staff erase comments with any criticism of an agency that has faced frequent questions over a lack of transparency. While the OC Power Authority’s social media pages receive very little attention, with...
Resort Ally Falls Behind in Tight Anaheim City Council Race in Election Results
For the first time since election results started to roll in last week, resort-backed Councilwoman Gloria Ma’ae has fallen behind her opponent, Carlos Leon, in the race to represent District 2 Anaheim residents. Leon gained a three-vote lead ahead of Ma’ae following Tuesday’s 5 p.m. update – months after...
Heroes Hall to Honor Veterans at November 12 Celebration
COSTA MESA (Nov. 2, 2022) – Heroes Hall at OC Fair & Event Center will host a community celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12, to recognize the contributions of veterans. The event will feature music and kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration is free, in partnership with Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation.
California’s News Publishers Honor VOC Civic Editor Tracy Wood with Mark Twain Award
California’s news publishers are honoring the memory of trailblazing journalist and former Voice of OC Civic Editor Tracy Wood with the Mark Twain Award. The award, presented since 2010, honors those from the writerly world: editors, writers, cartoonists whose journalistic work, either regional or statewide in nature, challenged the status quo.
Republicans on Track to Retake Huntington Beach City Council
While the “red wave” many Republicans were hoping for didn’t materialize on a national level last night, its effects are being felt on the shores of Huntington Beach. Every candidate endorsed by the county Republican Party had a healthy lead in the race for the four open city council seats as of 11:30 p.m. on Election Night, with the closest competition over 7,600 votes behind.
Disney-Backed Candidates on Track to Keep Majority of Anaheim City Council
Disney-backed candidates could be on track to hold onto the majority of the Anaheim City Council, despite revelations of an FBI corruption probe that touches on the resort interests. Meanwhile, the mayor’s race could be won by someone not funded by the Disneyland-area resort interests – putting them on an...
Who Will Be the New Majority of the Huntington Beach City Council?
No matter who wins tonight, Huntington Beach will have a new city council majority. Here are the results, according to the 10:30 p.m. results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Candidates Pat Burns, Tony Strickland, Gracey Van Der Mark, and Casey McKeon were leading the pack, with a combined...
Here Are the Hottest Races to Watch in Orange County
Today, voters will decide on key Orange County races – from deciding who controls the majority of the OC Board of Supervisors and who to send to Congress, to police and housing issues in Santa Ana and FBI corruption probe fallout in Anaheim. Here are some of the key...
Democrat Quirk-Silva Pulls Ahead of Republican Soo Yoo in Cliffhanger State Assembly Race
Every election has a different mix of razor-thin margins. This season, a northwest Orange County contest for state Assembly has turned into an unexpected nail-biter between a longtime Democratic incumbent and a Republican school board member from Cerritos. Republican challenger Soo Yoo was leading incumbent Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva by two...
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
Latest Election Night Results for the Santa Ana City Council
Election night results in Santa Ana showed leads for Nelida Mendoza, Phil Bacerra and David Penaloza for three open City Council seats, and Valerie Amezcua in the lead for Mayor. The 11:00 p.m. results update showed Amezcua leading fellow mayoral candidates Jose Solorio by 2,486 votes and Sal Tinajero by...
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?
Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?
Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Latest Election Night Results on OC’s Key Races for State Legislature
Election night results showed an even split in results for the key competitive seats to represent Orange County in the state Legislature. Among the four competitive races, Republicans were ahead for two seats and Democrats ahead in the other two as of 11 p.m. In the highly competitive 70th Assembly...
Mission Viejo Sees First Election With Districts: Who’s Winning So Far?
Tonight, Mission Viejo residents will decide whether to reelect city council members who’ve been on the dais for years or vote in a slate of new candidates. Here’s where the vote is at, according to 10:30 p.m. results from the OC Registrar of Voters. In the city’s first...
Are Community Gardens Serving Becoming Orange County’s Next Town Squares?
Community gardens throughout Orange County are part of a broader push to create more open space and a sustainable environment for people in areas where such space is dwindling due to development. Cities like Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and Fullerton have community gardens either run by the city, a...
