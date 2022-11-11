ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Bowers Museum President Peter Keller Passes Away

He was a tireless worker, a constant adventurer and a steadfast advocate of bringing the world’s cultures and peoples to Santa Ana and Orange County. Peter C. Keller, the president and CEO of the Bowers Museum for 31 years, died Tuesday night, Nov. 8, after dinner with his wife Signe Gallagher-Keller and putting in a full day of work preparing the just-opened exhibition, “Guo Pei: Art of Couture.” He was 75.
SANTA ANA, CA
Will Santa Ana’s Progressive City Council Majority Stay?

The Santa Ana City Council’s progressive majority might be secure for another two years, as schoolteacher Benjamin Vazquez just narrowly overtook incumbent Nelida Mendoza as of the 5 p.m. election results update on Tuesday. It’s an important shift in results trends that previously pointed to a new police union-backed...
SANTA ANA, CA
Heroes Hall to Honor Veterans at November 12 Celebration

COSTA MESA (Nov. 2, 2022) – Heroes Hall at OC Fair & Event Center will host a community celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12, to recognize the contributions of veterans. The event will feature music and kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration is free, in partnership with Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation.
COSTA MESA, CA
Republicans on Track to Retake Huntington Beach City Council

While the “red wave” many Republicans were hoping for didn’t materialize on a national level last night, its effects are being felt on the shores of Huntington Beach. Every candidate endorsed by the county Republican Party had a healthy lead in the race for the four open city council seats as of 11:30 p.m. on Election Night, with the closest competition over 7,600 votes behind.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Latest Election Night Results for the Santa Ana City Council

Election night results in Santa Ana showed leads for Nelida Mendoza, Phil Bacerra and David Penaloza for three open City Council seats, and Valerie Amezcua in the lead for Mayor. The 11:00 p.m. results update showed Amezcua leading fellow mayoral candidates Jose Solorio by 2,486 votes and Sal Tinajero by...
SANTA ANA, CA
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?

Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?

Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
Santa Ana, CA
