Read full article on original website
Beau Jones
4d ago
I'm not an Alabama fan but it's still Saban as head coach , yes? love him or hate him until he turns senile or retires they're going to have continued success.Theyre just not going to win it all every single year , get real.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Football: It’s time for Nick Saban to sit Bryce Young
Let’s be clear, nothing in the words that follow is a criticism of Bryce Young. He was sensational last season and when healthy the magic he conjures makes him arguably the best Alabama football quarterback of all time. In fact, Bryce is so good, even when not healthy, he...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Tennessee poised to be biggest winner? Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings release
The third College Football Playoff rankings release is Tuesday. Among the big potential winners is Tennessee, which is poised to join the top four.
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Popculture
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
NFL World Reacts To What 'SNL' Said About Herschel Walker
Shots continue to get taken at Herschel Walker. The legendary college football and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He and his opposition, Raphael Warnock, are heading for a runoff. Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle took a big shot at Walker. “I don’t...
NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family
The National Football League is praying for legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman's family this week. Monday night, during the Commanders vs. Eagles broadcast, Aikman shared that he lost his mother last week. He returned to the broadcasting booth on Monday night. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said of his...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors
Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job
Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Paul Finebaum Has A New Coach In Mind For Oklahoma
From the top-10 to 5-5, Brent Venables' first year at Oklahoma has largely been a disaster. Paul Finebaum has been among the most vocal when it comes to the Venables hire. And over the weekend, the ESPN commentator continued his criticisms on the network's college football podcast, while also floating a potential replacement for the Sooners coach.
College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Saturday
Gary Danielson didn't sound like his usual self during Saturday's Alabama-Ole Miss game. Danielson, who calls the top SEC game each week with Brad Nessler on CBS, had a bit of a raspy voice as he was battling an apparent illness, and fans of the sport were quick to notice it.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
651K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 9