Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Rep. Green beats Odessa Kelly for new 7th Congressional District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For what could be his third term, Rep. Mark Green beat grassroots-Democrat organizer Odessa Kelly for the Tennessee 7th Congressional District. "Thank you all for killing it and busting your butts for us," Rep. Mark Green said. "We deeply appreciate the work it makes a campaign go. I believe AP will call the race, but I think we will be named the victor soon. If and when they do, I will earn that vote for the rest of the time I am in the office. I understand more than most what duty means. I will be your voice if you didn't vote for me."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Commercial Appeal

Brent Taylor wins Brian Kelsey's seat, London Lamar routs Frederick Tappan in Tennessee senate races

Heavily gerrymandered legislative districts brought no upsets in Shelby County Tuesday. The handful of contested Tennessee General Assembly races tilted toward the party that already held the seat. Brent Taylor, the former Memphis City Councilman, appeared to be headed to victory against Ruby Powell-Dennis in State Senate District 31. State Sen. London Lamar fended off Frederick Tappan to hold State Senate District 33.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Updates made to help police read new TN license plates

News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras that will allow them to read Tennessee's new blue license plates. Updates made to help police read new TN license plates. News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee

HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Hill

Tennessee GOP files bill to ban drag performances in public spaces

Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Republican, has introduced legislation to prohibit drag entertainers from performing on public property or at private functions where their performance may be viewed by a minor. Johnson’s bill would amend a state law preventing adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs from operating within 1,000...
TENNESSEE STATE
