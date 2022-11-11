Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Rep. Green beats Odessa Kelly for new 7th Congressional District
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For what could be his third term, Rep. Mark Green beat grassroots-Democrat organizer Odessa Kelly for the Tennessee 7th Congressional District. "Thank you all for killing it and busting your butts for us," Rep. Mark Green said. "We deeply appreciate the work it makes a campaign go. I believe AP will call the race, but I think we will be named the victor soon. If and when they do, I will earn that vote for the rest of the time I am in the office. I understand more than most what duty means. I will be your voice if you didn't vote for me."
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
Brent Taylor wins Brian Kelsey's seat, London Lamar routs Frederick Tappan in Tennessee senate races
Heavily gerrymandered legislative districts brought no upsets in Shelby County Tuesday. The handful of contested Tennessee General Assembly races tilted toward the party that already held the seat. Brent Taylor, the former Memphis City Councilman, appeared to be headed to victory against Ruby Powell-Dennis in State Senate District 31. State Sen. London Lamar fended off Frederick Tappan to hold State Senate District 33.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities
The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.
WKRN
Updates made to help police read new TN license plates
News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras that will allow them to read Tennessee's new blue license plates. Updates made to help police read new TN license plates. News 2's Andy Cordan has new information on the efforts to update...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
Gloria Johnson, target of GOP ire, wins reelection in new district
Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, a perpetual target of GOP ire, has defeated Republican David “Pozy” Poczobut to win Tennessee House District 90. “We ran an extremely positive campaign about the things we wanted to do. And they ran an extremely negative campaign,” Johnson told The Lookout by phone, saying Poczobut’s campaign focused on tearing her down.
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
WTVCFOX
'Disheartening:' Supporters criticize proposed Tenn. law prohibiting kids at drag shows
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A bill filed in Tennessee aims to add punishments to people who participated in drag shows where children are present. Senator Jack Johnson says he introduced this bill to protect the children of Tennessee. But the drag performance community says they already take extra steps to...
Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery
Tennessee voters cast ballots to ban slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, but more than 300,000 people voted against it. The post Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
Tennessee bill would criminalize drag shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The election may be over, but Republican senators are wasting no time drafting up new bills for the upcoming session. This time, there’s a bill that’s targeting a chunk of our Tennessee population – the LGBTQ community, and any public shows. This comes...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Tennessee GOP Launches Bills to Ban Public Drag Shows, Kids' Gender Care
If the bills become law, violators could face punishment from a $25,000 fine to felony charges.
Tennessee GOP files bill to ban drag performances in public spaces
Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Republican, has introduced legislation to prohibit drag entertainers from performing on public property or at private functions where their performance may be viewed by a minor. Johnson’s bill would amend a state law preventing adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs from operating within 1,000...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0