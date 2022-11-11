ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT investigating northwest Atlanta home, barricaded suspect, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police has increased its presence at a home in northwest Atlanta Monday morning. Officers said a suspect in a burglary has barricaded themselves inside one of the residences along Delmar Lane. FOX 5 Atlanta is at the scene where the incident is actively being investigated. Police have...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home

ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga.henry - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested

A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA

