SWAT investigating northwest Atlanta home, barricaded suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police has increased its presence at a home in northwest Atlanta Monday morning. Officers said a suspect in a burglary has barricaded themselves inside one of the residences along Delmar Lane. FOX 5 Atlanta is at the scene where the incident is actively being investigated. Police have...
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home
ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
Man shot while driving on Downtown Connector, police say
A man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound he’d received while driving on I-75 near the Polar Rock neighborhood, according to Atlanta police.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that someone was shot and killed in the area of a Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night. At around 7:15 p.m., APD said it arrived to the fast food restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. and found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person found shot near funeral home in southwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left one person dead near a funeral home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to M.D. Walker Funeral Home at 103 Joseph E....
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga.henry - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
APD: Man shot while driving south on I-75/85 early Sunday morning
ATLANTA — A man who was shot while driving on Interstate 75/85 is expected to be ok, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Grady Hospital after the victim...
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling and frustrated, and went over to the pump to speak...
Police search for Sandy Springs burglar
A metro Atlanta police department wants to find the person responsible for a break-in at a Sandy Springs home. The crook took thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags.
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
Police searching for man suspected of brandishing pistol during smoke shop robbery
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police in East Point are searching for a man suspected of a robbery who was seen on security video. Police shared images of a man, who investigators think came into a smoke shop, brandished a black handgun in his waistband and took cash and products from the store.
Man dies after found shot at Chick-fil-A location
A shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday evening has left a person dead, Atlanta police said....
Man arrested in Planet Fitness parking lot charged with drug possession, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Morrow Police Department said they arrested a man after officers noticed a suspicious car in the Plant Fitness parking lot on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the suspect, Harry Mikell, was arrested and charged after officers...
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
Police: Missing Clayton County woman disappears after leaving for work
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days. Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.
Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
