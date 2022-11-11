Read full article on original website
Related
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Complex
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Complex
Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy
21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
Complex
Cityboymoe Shows Us Round “NW10” In Video For Mellow New Single
One of this year’s rising stars is undoubtedly North-West London’s cityboymoe. Mixing gentle, cloud-grazing R&B vocals with a broad palette of sounds, working with everyone from Stay Flee Get Lizzy to Joy Orbison, he’s versatile above all else. Adding another string to his bow, he returns to show off another side to his songwriting chops with his new single “NW10”.
Complex
The Weeknd Says He Might Remove ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services, Wants Fans to Listen to Original Mixtapes
The Weeknd might remove Trilogy from streaming services. The Toronto artist took to Twitter on Sunday to share his thoughts on his 2012 compilation album Trilogy, which was released on streaming services and is comprised of his classic 2011 mixtapes House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence. The Weeknd...
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Complex
Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover
Bhad Bhabie has revealed her new makeover, and people are taking issue with it. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look, which prompted many to accuse her of Blackfishing. She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Shows off Clothing Designed With Martine Rose
Kendrick Lamar has joined forces for articles of clothing made with designer Martine Rose. The Compton rapper took to Instagram on Monday to showcase the pieces while revealing that teaming up with Rose is something he had on his bucket list. Lamar captured the mood surrounding the pair’s new collaboration with a series of images that includes photos of Eazy-E, Tupac, and the Compton Cowboys, alongside images of the merch.
Randall King Dropping ‘Honky Tonk BS’ EP Everywhere This Friday
Finally… Randall King announced that his Honky Tonk BS EP, which was previously only available exclusively at live shows, will be out everywhere this Friday. He shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying it will be available on all platforms in just a few days for our listening pleasure. It will include five unreleased songs, which I’m sure will include some honky tonk heaters that he’s so damn good at making: “Y’all we got a brand new EP […] The post Randall King Dropping ‘Honky Tonk BS’ EP Everywhere This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Complex
Avelino Announces Debut Album With RA-Assisted “God Save The Streets (Part 2)”
In a world of immediacy and impatience, there really is something to be said for biding your time and resisting the urge to take the first opportunity. Avelino, for example, has been patiently laying the foundations of his next move for years now. We’ve had a huge tower of singles...
Complex
2023 Grammy Nominations Announced f/ Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, and More
With the 2023 Grammy Awards just a few months away, the time has come for the nominations to be unveiled across 91 categories, including the Big Four: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. The eligibility period for nominations ran from...
Complex
Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff: ‘You Have Left a Hole in My Heart’
Offset has shared a loving tribute to Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”
Almost 30 Years Later, Reba Could Take Home A Second Grammy “Does He Love You,” Alongside Dolly Parton
Gas may not be close to a dollar a gallon, but Reba has once again been nominated for her 1990s remake, “Does He Love You,” after winning a Grammy for the original duet 28 years ago. Except this time, its alongside close friend and fellow country queen, Dolly...
Complex
Murda Beatz Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz”
The hip-hop world is still mourning the loss of rap titan Takeoff with nearly all of his friends, family, and collaborators putting out some form of tribute to the Atlanta rapper, who died on Nov. 1 at age 28. Canadian producer Murda Beatz took to Instagram to pay his respects to Takeoff, who, along with the rest of the Migos, was one of the first people to take Murda under his wing.
Complex
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, and Lil Wayne to Headline Rolling Loud California 2023
The lineup for Rolling Loud California 2023 is here. The headliners will be Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future as well as special guest Lil Wayne. Weezy will round out the three-day festival with “sounds by Mike Dean, Scheme, and Five Venoms.”. Also on the stacked lineup are Lil...
Complex
Stay Flee Get Lizzy Hits Up Knucks & Nemzzz For New Cut “No Refunds”
Stay Flee Get Lizzy’s empire continues to grow and the hits keep coming. For his latest drop, “No Refunds”, he’s picked two rhymers with contrasting styles: Knucks and Nemzzz. It’s a timely selection and yet another example of brand founder Dion ‘Sincere’ Hamilton’s flare for picking...
Complex
Tate McRae Performs Medley of “She’s All I Wanna Be” & “Uh Oh” at MTV EMAs
Rising Canadian star Tate McRae continued her global ascent over the weekend as she took the stage at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards to perform a medley of her songs “She’s All I Wanna Be” and “Uh Oh.”. McRae opened her performance with “She’s All...
Complex
Kaytranada, Boi-1da Among Several Canadians Nominated For Grammy Awards
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are out and Kaytranada, Boi-1da, and Michael Buble are among the Canadians nominated. Montreal’s Kaytranada is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his song “Intimidated” featuring H.E.R. The song wound up on a three-song EP also called Intimidated and featured songs with Thundercat and Mach-Hommy. The EP, however, did not receive any nominations.
Complex
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Photo on Same Day as ‘Kings Disease III’ Tracklist
Nas is very aware that Jay-Z shared an image of him and all his Grammys on the same day he dropped the tracklist for Kings Disease III. “Everyone who’s in Hip Hop is familiar with your beef with Jay-Z, what it was,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah told Nas. “And I loved on here that you talk about that beef, what it was, how it disappeared, but how you’ll still text him saying ‘you know this isn’t over right?’”
Complex
Travis Scott Is Producing a DJ Screw Biopic for Columbia Pictures
Twenty-two years after DJ Screw’s death, Columbia Pictures is developing a biopic about the Screwed Up Click leader, who in the ‘90s made a name for himself in the Houston hip-hop scene by selling mixtapes and mastering his lean-inspired sound. And now none other than Travis Scott has...
Comments / 0