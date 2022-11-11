ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper

Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Complex

Nas’ Brother Responds After 21 Savage Questions Queens Rapper’s Relevancy

21 Savage has provoked a reaction from Nas’ brother Jungle, after he questioned the King’s Disease III rapper’s relevancy. During a recent Clubhouse chat titled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?,” 21 suggested that Nas isn’t relevant despite his recent prolific output. “What y’all saying relevant, though?” asked 21. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
Complex

Cityboymoe Shows Us Round “NW10” In Video For Mellow New Single

One of this year’s rising stars is undoubtedly North-West London’s cityboymoe. Mixing gentle, cloud-grazing R&B vocals with a broad palette of sounds, working with everyone from Stay Flee Get Lizzy to Joy Orbison, he’s versatile above all else. Adding another string to his bow, he returns to show off another side to his songwriting chops with his new single “NW10”.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Complex

Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover

Bhad Bhabie has revealed her new makeover, and people are taking issue with it. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look, which prompted many to accuse her of Blackfishing. She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.
Complex

Kendrick Lamar Shows off Clothing Designed With Martine Rose

Kendrick Lamar has joined forces for articles of clothing made with designer Martine Rose. The Compton rapper took to Instagram on Monday to showcase the pieces while revealing that teaming up with Rose is something he had on his bucket list. Lamar captured the mood surrounding the pair’s new collaboration with a series of images that includes photos of Eazy-E, Tupac, and the Compton Cowboys, alongside images of the merch.
Whiskey Riff

Randall King Dropping ‘Honky Tonk BS’ EP Everywhere This Friday

Finally… Randall King announced that his Honky Tonk BS EP, which was previously only available exclusively at live shows, will be out everywhere this Friday. He shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying it will be available on all platforms in just a few days for our listening pleasure. It will include five unreleased songs, which I’m sure will include some honky tonk heaters that he’s so damn good at making: “Y’all we got a brand new EP […] The post Randall King Dropping ‘Honky Tonk BS’ EP Everywhere This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff: ‘You Have Left a Hole in My Heart’

Offset has shared a loving tribute to Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”
Complex

Murda Beatz Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: “Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz”

The hip-hop world is still mourning the loss of rap titan Takeoff with nearly all of his friends, family, and collaborators putting out some form of tribute to the Atlanta rapper, who died on Nov. 1 at age 28. Canadian producer Murda Beatz took to Instagram to pay his respects to Takeoff, who, along with the rest of the Migos, was one of the first people to take Murda under his wing.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Stay Flee Get Lizzy Hits Up Knucks & Nemzzz For New Cut “No Refunds”

Stay Flee Get Lizzy’s empire continues to grow and the hits keep coming. For his latest drop, “No Refunds”, he’s picked two rhymers with contrasting styles: Knucks and Nemzzz. It’s a timely selection and yet another example of brand founder Dion ‘Sincere’ Hamilton’s flare for picking...
Complex

Kaytranada, Boi-1da Among Several Canadians Nominated For Grammy Awards

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are out and Kaytranada, Boi-1da, and Michael Buble are among the Canadians nominated. Montreal’s Kaytranada is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his song “Intimidated” featuring H.E.R. The song wound up on a three-song EP also called Intimidated and featured songs with Thundercat and Mach-Hommy. The EP, however, did not receive any nominations.
Complex

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Photo on Same Day as ‘Kings Disease III’ Tracklist

Nas is very aware that Jay-Z shared an image of him and all his Grammys on the same day he dropped the tracklist for Kings Disease III. “Everyone who’s in Hip Hop is familiar with your beef with Jay-Z, what it was,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah told Nas. “And I loved on here that you talk about that beef, what it was, how it disappeared, but how you’ll still text him saying ‘you know this isn’t over right?’”
Complex

Travis Scott Is Producing a DJ Screw Biopic for Columbia Pictures

Twenty-two years after DJ Screw’s death, Columbia Pictures is developing a biopic about the Screwed Up Click leader, who in the ‘90s made a name for himself in the Houston hip-hop scene by selling mixtapes and mastering his lean-inspired sound. And now none other than Travis Scott has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy