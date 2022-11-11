Finally… Randall King announced that his Honky Tonk BS EP, which was previously only available exclusively at live shows, will be out everywhere this Friday. He shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying it will be available on all platforms in just a few days for our listening pleasure. It will include five unreleased songs, which I’m sure will include some honky tonk heaters that he’s so damn good at making: “Y’all we got a brand new EP […] The post Randall King Dropping ‘Honky Tonk BS’ EP Everywhere This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

