Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Yardbarker
Do NextGen stats show Giants' Kenny Golladay is washed?
Numbers show the New York Giants may not get much from wide receiver Kenny Golladay upon his return to the lineup. For a piece published Friday afternoon, SNY's Connor Hughes mentioned that Golladay's expected points added (per NFL’s NextGen stats) while with the Detroit Lions "sat at a 54.8 (2018), 43.5 (2019) and 21.1 (2020)." Since Golladay signed a four-year deal reportedly worth up to $72 million to join the Giants in March 2021, he's posted a negative-4.4 for last season and a negative-3.3 during the ongoing campaign. Hughes also said Golladay has thus far, "experienced career lows in target separation," throughout his New York tenure.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
Deshaun Watson cleared to practice with Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
Jets now sit above Bills in AFC East after Buffalo loses OT thriller vs. Vikings
The Jets got to enjoy their bye in Week 10 and took in what may have been the game of the year between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. That game wound up working in favor of the Jets as the Vikings picked off Josh Allen in the end zone in overtime to seal their 33-30 win to move to 8-1 on the season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Leading rusher in Week 10 win
Williams carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears. It wasn't an efficient effort, but Williams scored his ninth TD of the year in timely fashion, giving the Lions the lead with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. With D'Andre Swift still not looking 100 percent, Williams remains the safest option in the Detroit backfield heading into a Week 11 clash with the Giants.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Saints' P.J. Williams: Listed as questionable
Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to practice Friday due to his illness. If he's unavailable in Week 10, Chris Harris and Alontae Taylor should see increased work.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak against their divisional rival. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance to the tune of 178 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-6).
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Eagles are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -450 on the moneyline in the game. The Colts are +360. The over/under for the game is set at...
Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Commanders are -135 on the moneyline in the game. The Texans are +115. The over/under for the game is set at...
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
G-League Stop Latest On Kira Lewis' Road To Return
Former first-round draft pick Kira Lewis Jr. moves closer to rejoining the Pelicans with assignment to G-League affiliate.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
