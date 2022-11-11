Read full article on original website
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant excited for upcoming visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant is set for official visit No. 3 this coming weekend to Oregon. Oregon doesn’t like to trip in too many players for official visits during the season. They prefer to save those official visits for before or after the season so they can spend more time with them but in Pleasant’s case, they made an exception.
Oregon State 23rd In Latest CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is 23rd in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The Beavers are in the top 25 for the second time this season. Oregon State is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Beavers are...
True freshman Kel’el Ware shines as Ducks race past Bobcats
Five different Ducks scored in double-figures as Oregon raced past Montana State at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday night, responding to Friday’s home loss with a balanced 81-51 victory. True freshman Kel’el Ware led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Will Richardson added 12 points and...
Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him
On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
What They're Saying: Arizona State Interim Head Coach Shaun Aguano on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday...
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
KTVZ
A second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, as $2.04 billion jackpot won in California
Salem, Ore. – Another $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday with a single ticket sold in California worth $2.04 billion. The $1 million ticket sold on Monday was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland last Wednesday.
kqennewsradio.com
$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON
Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
kqennewsradio.com
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
kezi.com
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
kykn.com
Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation
Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
247Sports
