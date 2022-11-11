Read full article on original website
Oh, God, The $241,995 2023 Corvette Z06 Is Real
As Elon Musk quickly found out after taking over Twitter, it’s easy to make things up on the internet for attention. Perhaps you spend $8 to verify a fake account that tweets out a sports rumor that gets thousands of likes before being taken down. Or perhaps you print out a sales form that includes an insane dealer markup on a new car to share on Reddit. It’s easy to do and happens all the time. Except in the case of the quarter-million-dollar Corvette Z06.
GM's Super Cruise Range Enhancement Hits Its Biggest SUVs First
General Motors’ Super Cruise is, by all accounts, near (or at) the top of the advanced driver assist system pecking order. It achieves its level of capability and poise through geofencing, meaning it can only be used on specific GM-approved highways. When the company announced it was doubling its geofenced area, allowing hands-free access to “more than 400,000 miles” of American roads, it seemed like a major boon for road-trippers across the country. But now, it seems there’s a catch.
Audi's New Logo Opts for Flatter Rings, Less Chrome
Audi’s logo has gotten a makeover — or at least updated its look. Of course, the four interlocking rings remain, but they are noticeably flatter. The old chrome look has also taken a hike, replaced with white rings on a black background. It’s meant to pop, and Audi says it’s mean to be, “Modern, but not fashionable.”
Florida Man and Drag Strip Owner's Eccentric Car Collection Up for Auction
Normally, a local car auction wouldn’t be the kind of thing we’d cover here at Jalopnik. The owner isn’t exactly notable, but when we saw the Tampa Bay Times article about this particular auction, the original owner sounded just too interesting not to cover. After all, he also owned two 14-foot fiberglass sharks.
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Black Diamond Package Adds Off-Road Armor and Steelies
If you want a Ford SUV that can brave the outdoors and hit the trails, chances are you’re considering a full-size Bronco. Its smaller Bronco Sport brother is neat, but lacks the grunt you might be after. But, Ford is hoping to change all that with a new optional off-road pack that adds steelies and armor to the baby Bronco.
At $5,000, Is This 1970 VW Type 3 4X4 a Project With Potential?
It’s been said that there is a fine line between madness and genius. By its appearance alone, today’s Nice Price or No Dice custom Volkswagen Type 3 doesn’t just walk that line, it struts it. Let’s see what this crazy mashup might just be worth. One...
Some Genius Made a 2014 Ford Transit ST and We Love It
At Jalopnik, we love when people come up with crazy combinations to make unexpected vehicles, suddenly become performance gods (or wannabe gods). Take this 2014 Ford Transit Connect listed on Cars & Bids. At first glance, sure, it’s just a Ford Transit van. But underneath the sheet metals beats an unexpected heart: the turbocharged I4 from a 2014 Focus ST.
Another Ford Recall Takes Aim at Buggy Backup Cameras, This Time in the Bronco
The law has required every new car to feature a backup camera going back to 2018 and yet, many carmakers appear to still have a hard time ensuring they work properly. Ford has experienced such issues before, and it’s dealing with them again — this time with the Bronco.
How the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Compares to the Competition
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is probably one of the most anticipated new cars this year. The second generation to be officially imported to the U.S. market (and the sixth generation overall), the new Type R has long been anticipated to be one of the best-driving sport compacts around, on the road and the track. But how does it measure up to its competitors?
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Better on the Road, On the Track, And on Your Eyes
Every enduringly good car has a repeatable formula. If you’ve found it once and remained true to that ethos, you can find it again. At worst, you’ll give the world more of a great thing. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is more of a great thing, in a wrapper many people will find more agreeable than the previous generation. Which is important, because it was hard to have any conversation about the outgoing Type R without tripping into a conversation about the design. Thank goodness; we can talk about something else now.
Volvo and Pilot Are Going to Put Commercial EV Chargers at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers
Volvo is partnering up with Pilot to build a network of EV charging stations specifically for fully-electric commercial trucks. Volvo and Pilot haven’t laid out a due date for their joint charging network, however, since the project is still in its early stages. But Volvo says it’s committed to helping commercial trucks transition to EVs seamlessly, and it’s backing up the claim by opening up its planned charging network to heavy-duty electric vehicles from all brands.
Buick Century Returns as an Ultra Luxury Minivan, For China
China is super into the luxury vehicles that allow you to be chauffeured, while relaxing in utter opulence. It’s allowed for some automakers to build up some wild vehicles that you wouldn’t expect to be ultra luxurious. More notably, the luxury minivan segment there. Minivans in China have Mercedes Maybach-level rivaling luxury. Examples including the Lexus LM. Now, to your surprise, Buick has been in the luxury van business for years in China. But its newest luxury minivan revives an old beloved nameplate the U.S. is quite familiar with: Century.
Scout Is Coming Back With a New Website
Volkswagen has never understood the U.S. market, but that may soon change with the revival of the offroad brand Scout for us Americans. While we await the revival of the off-road brand as an EV, the company has gone and launched its website, a community forum, and dropped job postings.
Toyota Is Unstoppable in Consumer Reports' Reliability Rankings
Consumer Reports has released its 2022 list of the most reliable car brands. Toyota has overtaken its sister luxury brand Lexus to dominate the top spot in the rankings. Four of the top five spots in the rankings are now occupied by Japanese automakers. The exception is BMW in third place, a position gained after jumping up ten spots compared to last year’s rankings. There are plenty of other interesting notes to take from the Consumer Reports’ Reliability Rankings.
What Car Did You Forget Existed?
Through the annals of automotive history, there have been thousands upon thousands of different vehicles made by hundreds of manufacturers, and that’s probably still undercounting it. Because of this, it’s easy to have a few cars slip through our mental cracks. That is the idea behind today’s question.
At $19,500, Is This 1988 Chevy K5 Blazer a Smokin’-Hot Deal?
Chevy recently announced that its next Blazer will be a crossover EV, a far cry from today’s Nice Price or No Dice K5 4X4 edition. Let’s see if this old-school SUV is priced to still bring the heat. According to the ad, yesterday’s 1970 Volkswagen Squareback 4X4 (yes,...
