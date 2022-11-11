Read full article on original website
Elon Musk gives Twitter staff two days to agree to ‘hardcore work’ – or be fired
EMPLOYEES at Twitter have now been given an ultimatum by Elon Musk if they want to keep a future with the social media company. The billionaire's recent acquisition of Twitter has already caused notable changes within the company. This has included mass layoffs of staff and a strict crackdown on...
Complex
Balenciaga Leaves Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Acquisition of Social Media Platform
Balenciaga has officially left Twitter following Elon Musk’s messy takeover of the social media platform. As more and more advertisers have expressed concern over Musk’s moves, Balenciaga has become the first major fashion house to completely remove its account, as first reported by Business of Fashion. The company hasn’t provided a reason behind its departure, but it comes as Twitter has introduced and subsequently removed paid account verification. Balenciaga confirmed its departure, but declined to provide further context.
My Twitter account was suspended after I tweeted the protocol for medication abortion. They said I was 'promoting self-harm.'
I opened Twitter last week to find my account suspended for tweeting the medication-abortion protocol using mifepristone and misoprostol.
Complex
The Weeknd Says He Might Remove ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services, Wants Fans to Listen to Original Mixtapes
The Weeknd might remove Trilogy from streaming services. The Toronto artist took to Twitter on Sunday to share his thoughts on his 2012 compilation album Trilogy, which was released on streaming services and is comprised of his classic 2011 mixtapes House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence. The Weeknd...
Complex
Two Canadians Make TikTok’s Global Discover List for 2022
TikTok just published its 2022 edition of The Discover List, a compilation of 50 top creators across the globe, and it features two Canadians. In the “Changemakers” category, TikTok highlighted Kairyn Potts. The youth advocate and former social worker from the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation near Edmonton touches on Indigenous and LGBTQ+ issues.
Complex
Check out the True Religion Creators Coming to ComplexCon
You may have seen billboards that ask “WHO THE F*** WEARS TRUE RELIGION” lately. And the truth is, a lot more people than you’d think. The brand has reworked elements of its early-aughts heyday, bringing equal parts of nostalgia and innovation to fans, while leaning on collaborators and quick drops to develop a devoted following. This year, True Religion has tapped four collaborators, dubbed the True Creators, for interactive programming at the brand’s booth at ComplexCon in Long Beach on November 19 and 20. The Creators will be bringing pieces from their collections for sale, as well as holding demos to showcase some of the process that went into them, and creating customized merchandise for guests. To learn a bit more about the Creators, we had the pleasure of interviewing them ahead of ComplexCon. Read on to get familiar.
Complex
Roddy Ricch Shares “Twin” f/ Lil Durk, Reveals ‘Feed tha Streets 3’ Tracklist
Ahead of the arrival of his new Feed tha Streets 3 project on Friday, Roddy Ricch has shared “Twin” featuring Lil Durk. The booming song sees the two make for a compelling duo, wasting no time as Roddy references everything from his travels to Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Ye. On Durk’s verse, meanwhile, he comes in aggressively and calls for the freedom of incarcerated rapper Pooh Shiesty.
