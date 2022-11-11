Free COVID-19 home tests remain available for Kansas residents

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT), continues to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests to households across Kansas.

All Kansas residents can now visit here and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. This opportunity is currently limited to one order per household.

Kansans who need more information about ordering may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

If you need additional testing, visit here to find a free testing site in your community.

—

