ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Gallagher, Comic Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dies at 76

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

He broke out in 1980 with his comedy special ‘An Uncensored Evening' and died after a short health battle in Palm Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZq1P_0j7Rqvm600
Gallagher Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Leo Gallagher, the watermelon-smashing prop comic known as Gallagher, has died. He was 76.

His former manager, Craig Marquardo, told The Hollywood Reporter that Gallagher died Friday in Palm Springs after a short health battle. He was surrounded by family.

The comic had suffered a host of heart attacks, something he and David Letterman talked about during an appearance on Late Show With David Letterman in 2012.

Gallagher became a household name in 1980 with his comedy special, An Uncensored Evening, which was directed by Mike Nesmith of The Monkees.

That was seen as among the first stand-up comedy specials to air on cable television. Gallagher did, in all, 12 comedy specials for Showtime over 27 years, with only George Carlin starring in more. In 2004, Comedy Central named Gallagher among the Top 100 comics of all time.

But Gallagher’s biggest comic touch was employing a sledgehammer. He became famous for using a hand-made tool he dubbed the “Sledge-O-Matic,” where he would smash food onstage and spray it into the audience.

Gallagher’s parody of TV commercial product pitches became a hit with audiences and came to overshadow a 50-year career in comedy. In a 2013 interview with The Produce News trade magazine, the comic was asked how many watermelons he had bought during his career, only to smash them up.

“We just worked this out recently. I have done 200 shows a year for 35 years, use about nine watermelons a show. So that’s 63,000 watermelons. I have spent over $250,000 of my own money on watermelons,” he said.

While other stand-ups shifted to sitcoms or starring in movies, Gallagher remained for the most part on the road, touring American comedy clubs and arenas for decades. He worked steadily until the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is survived by his son, Barnaby, and his daughter, Aimee, who appeared with him on his TV specials when she was a child.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: “I’m One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood”

Eric Roberts doesn’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. That honor goes to the Indian star Brahmanandam, currently with more than 1,170 titles to his name. But Roberts is quickly catching up. According to his (endlessly updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 films and TV shows, making him the actor with the most screen credits in Hollywood working today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts is counting (or even has the time to). Almost four and...
The Hollywood Reporter

LGBTQ Scene Among Cuts Made to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for Kuwait Release (Exclusive)

The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that while only a very small number of edits have been made to Marvel’s all-star sequel for it to be released in Kuwait, amounting to just over 1 minute of cuts in total, this has included the 10-second scene in which Aneka kisses Ayo on the...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy