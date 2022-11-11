ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, Bruce Springsteen, and More Songs You Need to Know This Week

By Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, standout tracks from the new albums by Rauw Alejandro , Wizkid , and Bruce Springsteen , as well as great new songs by Rihanna , Julia Michaels , Nas . Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.

Rauw Alejandro, “De Carolina” ( youtube )

Wizkid, ‘Balance” ( youtube )

Rihanna, “Born Again” ( youtube )

Julia Michaels, “Sorry to Me Too” ( youtube )

Nas, “Michael and Quincy” ( youtube )

Jxdn, “Sober”( youtube)

Nathy Peluso, “Estás Buenísimo” ( youtube )

Glorilla, “Nut Quick” (youtube)

Renée Rapp, “What Can I Do”

Smilez,  “Throw Me Away” [ youtube ]

Ava Max, “Weapons” ( youtube )

Julieta Venegas, “La Nostalgia” ( youtube )

Lila Drew, “Used To” ( youtube )

Feid & AK4:20, “Malibu” ( youtube )

Kelsy Karter & the Heroines, “Cover You” ( youtube )

Danny Ocean , “Las Estrellas/Si Tu No Love Me” ( youtube )

Lil Tjay, “Give You What You Want” ( youtube )

Stormzy, “Firebabe” ( youtube )

Christine & the Queens, “Tu sais ce qu’il me faut” ( youtube )

Louis Tomlinson , “Written All Over Your Face” ( youtube )

Bruce Springsteen, “Someday We’ll Be Together” ( youtube )

Sarkodie feat. Oxlade “She Bad” ( youtube )

