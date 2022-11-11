Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, Bruce Springsteen, and More Songs You Need to Know This Week
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, standout tracks from the new albums by Rauw Alejandro , Wizkid , and Bruce Springsteen , as well as great new songs by Rihanna , Julia Michaels , Nas . Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.
Rauw Alejandro, “De Carolina” ( youtube )
Rihanna, “Born Again” ( youtube )
Julia Michaels, “Sorry to Me Too” ( youtube )
Nas, “Michael and Quincy” ( youtube )
Jxdn, “Sober”( youtube)
Nathy Peluso, “Estás Buenísimo” ( youtube )
Glorilla, “Nut Quick” (youtube)
Renée Rapp, “What Can I Do”
Smilez, “Throw Me Away” [ youtube ]
Ava Max, “Weapons” ( youtube )
Julieta Venegas, “La Nostalgia” ( youtube )
Lila Drew, “Used To” ( youtube )
Feid & AK4:20, “Malibu” ( youtube )
Kelsy Karter & the Heroines, “Cover You” ( youtube )
Danny Ocean , “Las Estrellas/Si Tu No Love Me” ( youtube )
Lil Tjay, “Give You What You Want” ( youtube )
Stormzy, “Firebabe” ( youtube )
Christine & the Queens, “Tu sais ce qu’il me faut” ( youtube )
Louis Tomlinson , “Written All Over Your Face” ( youtube )
Bruce Springsteen, “Someday We’ll Be Together” ( youtube )
Sarkodie feat. Oxlade “She Bad” ( youtube )
Bruce Springsteen, “Someday We’ll Be Together” ( youtube )More from Rolling Stone
- How Louis Tomlinson Learned How to Stop Worrying And Embrace His Future
- Rihanna Soundtracks 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Closing Credits With New Ballad 'Born Again'
- Rauw Alejandro Finds His Own Place In the Pop Cosmos on 'Saturno'
Comments / 0