Read full article on original website
Ivan Harris
2d ago
this person needs to grow up and act like adult you are protesting something man has no control of its mother nature control.
Reply
15
Cynthia Smith
2d ago
Maybe try to do something more effective than changing your name? seems kind of stupid and a waste of time to me.
Reply
16
Steve Coulter
2d ago
LOL .. Another elite hypocrite. Look at Mr Wilson lifestyle and material ownership is his carbon footprint the same as yours? I think not. Look at Obama's, mansion's, one sitting only yards from the ocean, is he that worried about rising seas as he flys in his private jet around the world?
Reply
5
Related
The Office’s Rainn Wilson Just Made An Over-The-Top Name Change To Raise Awareness About Needed Climate Action
In an effort to raise awareness about climate change, Rainn Wilson changed his name.
Climate activists in at least 13 countries protest private jets
Climate activists across Europe and the United States blocked entrances to airports Thursday to protest emissions from the aviation industry and call for a ban on private jets. Activists with three groups — Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and Guardian Rebellion — descended on the airport terminals as part of organized...
'It could just sweep us away': This school is on the front lines of climate change
Climate change is an everyday reality for students and teachers living in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal. At one school, they are trying to learn more about the forces that could upend their lives.
Maya Devi
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
The Guardian
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
CNN
The biggest wild card in the climate crisis
In this week's science newsletter, learn about an overlooked driver of the climate crisis, uncover the unsettling story of nearly 10,000 brains in a basement, marvel at a 3,700-year-old comb, and more.
Earth will warm beyond 'safe' threshold, but we may have time to cool it down
The world will warm beyond the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold set out to avoid the worst consequences of climate change but can cool back down if timely action is taken, scientists say.
Humanity cannot indefinitely adapt to worsening climate crisis, major scientific review warns
Humans cannot endlessly adapt to the worsening climate crisis and "unprecedented" action is required from governments to avoid crossing irreversible tipping points, a major review has concluded.Leading global experts from the natural and social sciences have together produced a list of 10 critical climate insights from the latest climate-related research, which they have launched at the UN’s Cop27 summit in Egypt.Their report warns that rising sea levels capable of submerging coastal communities and extreme heat "intolerable to the human body", are examples of the "hard" limits of our ability to adapt, and which we now face in growing areas...
NPR
Here are 3 dangerous climate tipping points the world is on track for
There's a slogan for the global climate negotiations underway in Egypt right now - keep 1.5 alive, meaning keep global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius. Here's United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking at the negotiations. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: But that 1.5-degree goal is on life support,...
The Guardian
Throwing soup at the problem: are radical climate protests helping or hurting the cause?
The rise of activists targeting famous artworks has experts divided on whether such tactics benefit social movements. On Wednesday, activists staged a protest at the National Gallery of Australia, scrawling in blue marker pen over the framed prints of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup I. One of the protesters, who belonged to the group Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies, tried to glue herself to a print.
'Stop shouting at me': Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Sky News presenter
A Sky News interview with a Just Stop Oil activist turned firey when the protester and host clashed in a heated debate.“The media has failed to make political change ...If you were doing your job properly everyone would be out on the streets,” Indigo Rumbelow sternly said to Mark Austin.As the discussion became more intense, Ms Rumbelow asked Mr Austin if he has children, and later if he loved those children “more than fossil fuels.”“Indigo, please,” the host interjected, before later asking her to “stop shouting” at him.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More M25 brought to a standstill as Just Stop Oil activists scale gantryActivists stage silent protest at Cop27 against human rights abusesNHS staff are quitting to work at Tesco for better pay, says union chief
scitechdaily.com
“Code Red” – Scientists Warn That Climate Change Has Pushed Earth’s Vital Signs To Record Extremes
An international coalition led by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers released a new report that says the Earth’s vital signs have reached “code red” and that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.” The report was published on October 26 in the journal BioScience. In...
NASA's CAPSTONE probe overcomes malfunction, reaches orbit around the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE CubeSat probe arrived in orbit around the moon Sunday night in a major win for the nation's space agency following a major systems malfunction over the summer that nearly derailed the mission.
outsidemagazine
How Bad Will Climate Change Get? Just Look at the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Last month, the United Nations issued a warning that the world is on track for at least 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century. Far more than the 1.5 degree increase targeted by the 2015 Paris Agreement. What will that look like? A draft of the National Climate Assessment, released last month, suggests we only have to look at the United States, right now, for at least some of the answer.
theodysseyonline.com
Climate Change is Real
Many people still believe the climate is not a result of human activity, or they just plain don't want to believe it. I'm going to be straight with you. That is just plain wrong. You are on the wrong side of history and science, and to explain it to you. I'll give you 3 solid reasons to get on board with the rest of us over here. We're eagerly awaiting your arrival.
NPR
Our New Climate Reality
New York Times science writer David Wallace-Wells brings us some new thinking on global warming — and it isn't all bad. He's been called an alarmist in the past for his warnings about the consequences of dumping carbon into the atmosphere. But in a new article, Wallace-Wells writes that the cost of solar and wind energy has fallen dramatically, and scientists now say the pace of global warming in coming decades will be slower than previously forecast. Wallace-Wells says we're still in for painful, long-lasting changes to the world we inhabit, and nations will have to decide how to adapt to the new climate reality.
The Associated Press
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content. But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs. Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated Saturday. She said she’s concerned that there’s going to be an increase in abuse on Twitter with the number of workers leaving.
BBC
Climate change: Dimming Earth, mustard shortages and other odd side-effects
Birdsong, snowdrops, blossom and midge bites - these are not things you associate with November in the north of England. But these are just some of the milder side effects of a warming world. As well as fuelling deadly floods and drought, rising temperatures are cited as a cause of...
NBC News
536K+
Followers
60K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 40