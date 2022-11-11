ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Democrats inch towards crucial Senate wins in Arizona and Nevada

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Democrats inched toward keeping control of the Senate on Friday as they widened their advantage in Arizona and appeared poised to grab the lead in Nevada.

With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on Friday, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters would need to win more than 60% of them to defeat Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. By early Friday afternoon, Kelly led Masters by 5.6 percentage points.

Republicans, who are convinced the remaining ballots strongly favor them, have been pressuring election officials in Maricopa County, which includes the majority of Arizona voters, to speed up the count. County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates, a Republican, has said the team is working as fast as it can, but it takes time to follow the detailed steps required under Arizona law.

County officials in the Grand Canyon State have said they were inundated with far more early ballots dropped off on Election Day than they’ve ever before had to process.

Counting those ballots is time-consuming because officials have to verify that each one came from a legitimate voter, a process that couldn’t begin until Wednesday.

The Tucson area’s Pima County also had a sizable chunk of votes left to count. Together, the state’s two urban counties account for 90% of the remaining ballots, according to data from the secretary of state.

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line , neighboring Nevada’s protracted ballot count churned through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt predicted he’ll continue to stay in the lead as the count drags on.

“We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference on Friday. He said there were 50,000 ballots still to be counted.

With the Senate evenly divided, Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. If either party wins the state plus the race in Arizona, it will have a majority even before a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. If the Arizona and Nevada seats split between parties, control of the Senate will be decided in Georgia.

Meanwhile, several conservative Republican senators pushed Friday to delay the vote planned for next week on whether Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should be elected as GOP leader for another two years.

“We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024,” read the letter, signed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Donald Trump Jr., a key surrogate for his father, retweeted a similar call from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

McConnell had been considered a safe bet to win reelection, but the letter suggests there could be knives out for him after the underwhelming election performance.

With News Wire Services

Democrats celebrate keeping control of Senate as some Republicans seek to distance GOP from Trump

Democrats were triumphant Sunday over midterm election results that kept the Senate in their hands. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer touted the outcome as an endorsement of his party’s agenda as he blasted Republicans for condoning political violence and threatening the country with “autocracy.” “We had great candidates; they had flawed candidates,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a news ...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but not a done deal as Republicans edge toward taking House

Republicans were on the brink of clinching narrow control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won an initial test of his ability to round up enough votes to become the next House speaker. GOP candidates have won 217 districts, one short of 218 needed for a majority, with a dozen seats still up in the air a full week after Election Day. Most of the ...
Donald Trump, his grip loosening inside the GOP, expected to launch White House bid tonight

Donald Trump looks wounded. His handpicked candidates’ midterm woes sank the Republican Party’s chance of wresting back the Senate, his former vice president just scolded him over the Jan. 6 assault and conservative news outlets are screaming that it is time, at last, for the party to dump Trump. But the twice-impeached, once-defeated president has fallen before. And as he lines up an ...
Still master of the Senate: Chuck Schumer stays in charge, helping move America forward

Unlike two years ago, Chuck Schumer didn’t have to wait anxiously for a pair of Jan. 5, 2021 Georgia runoffs, or even a Georgia runoff three weeks from now to know if he would be Senate majority leader or minority leader in the narrowly divided chamber. He got the good news Saturday night when enough votes came in from Las Vegas to give threatened freshman Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto another ...
How democracy is broken: Gerrymandering makes a mockery of representative government

Republicans will likely gain majority control of the U.S. House, and by the slimmest of margins. That should force America finally to face a fundamental weakness in its democratic operating system: Most congressional districts are drawn to favor incumbents and political parties. Either this problem will be solved nationally or it won’t be solved at all. A few states, most notably large and ...
Unfit as ever: Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, and to the Republican Party

Instead of a Tuesday afternoon escalator ride into Trump Tower’s basement on that fateful mid-June day in 2015 that fellow Republicans, the public and the press mistakenly either ignored or laughed at, the most dangerous man in America is set to throw his combover back into the ring with a prime-time Tuesday night Mar-a-Lago announcement. This time, take Donald Trump seriously in the worst ...
What Congress must accomplish: Some must-dos in the waning days of the 117th session

Democrats will control the Senate and, it seems, Republicans, the House in the 118th Congress starting on Jan. 3, but the current 117th session still has some important business remaining. Even as Election Day vote counting continues on the last few House contests, the lame ducks in Washington must finish their work. Still outstanding is Sen. Joe Manchin’s essential proposal to speed energy ...
Jan. 6 committee mulls ‘next steps’ as Trump defies subpoena

The congressional committee investigating Jan. 6 says it’s mulling “next steps” after former President Trump officially defied its subpoena for testimony and documents. Issuing a statement trashing Trump’s “noncompliance,” the leaders of the panel accused the former president of ducking accountability for his role in the attack on the Capitol. “Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, ...
Former V.P. Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ with ‘reckless’ tweet during Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Former Vice President Mike Pence is finally swinging back. Nearly two years after the Jan. 6 attack, Pence said former President Donald Trump “endangered me and my family” by siccing a mob of MAGA extremists on him inside the Capitol. “(Trump’s) words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence told David Muir of ABC News in a new interview. “The president’s words that day ... ...
New York lawmakers push for Gov. Hochul to ditch Jay Jacobs as state Dem party chair

Numerous state lawmakers and members of New York’s Democratic Party have signed a draft letter calling on Gov. Hochul to get rid of the state party chair in the wake of painful midterm elections, the Daily News has learned. “The State Democratic Party — led by Cuomo appointee Jay Jacobs — failed to commit the time, energy and resources necessary to maintain our deep-blue status: 4 ...
