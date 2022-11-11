Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure

Gallagher, a prop comedian known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at age 76.

The funnyman was in hospice care when he died Friday morning at his California home as a result of organ failure, his agent and manager told the Daily News.

The comic born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs,” his manager, Craig Marquardo, told The News in a statement. “He had previously suffered numerous heart attacks, something he and David Letterman talked about on an appearance a few years back.”

Marquardo praised Gallagher’s “edgy style, brilliant wordplay, and inventive props.”

The work of the “An Uncensored Evening” comic, who shot to fame with that 1980 TV special, was a common fixture on Showtime and HBO as well as on MTV.

”While his counterparts went on to do sitcoms, host talk shows and star in movies, Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades,” Marquardo wrote. “In his later years he did a long-running Geico commercial, appeared in his first movie (’The Book of Daniel’), and launched a farewell tour. While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story.”

His most memorable sketch, “Slege-O-Matic,” involved using a wooden mallet to smash different foods, culminating in the destruction of a watermelon.

Gallagher — who later in his career was marred by accusations that some of his routines were racist and homophobic — is also known for specials like 1983′s “The Maddest,” the following year’s “Over Your Head,” 1987′s “Overboard” and 1992′s “We Need a Hero.”

Gallagher’s last on-screen credit is for the documentary short, “American Id: Gallagher,” which is currently in post-production.

“The sledgehammer of death falls on all of us, but Gallagher knew that when life splashes its messiest debris upon us, you could always reach for the tarp of faith and friendship,” Patton Oswalt tweeted.

The comic is survived by daughter Aimee and son Barnaby.