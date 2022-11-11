Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Heat and frost insulation training center in PA receives $265,000 grant
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — National Apprenticeship Week kicked off on Monday. To celebrate the start of the week, members of the Pennsylvania’s Departments of Labor and Industry and Department of Community and Economic Development gathered at Heat and Frost Insulators Local 23, a training center that prepares workers to enter the construction industry, to tour their facility.
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law anniversary
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Gov. Tom Wolf joined White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on a press call to celebrate the milestone, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in the Keystone State. Gov. Wolf called the bill a gamechanger, adding...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits struggle to keep up with inflation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the national inflation rate remains high, sitting at 7.7 percent, it doesn’t seem as though anti-hunger measures such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see increases anytime soon. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy, Amy...
local21news.com
Buying a home in PA could become more affordable
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Buying a home might soon become more affordable. New reports on the October housing market in Central PA show the tides might be finally changing. It has been a tough housing market for over two years. During stay home orders, demand to buy soared....
local21news.com
New bill slated to be introduced in PA House would support rent limits
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Every week, State Rep. Nancy Guenst’s office is fielding calls from Pennsylvanians struggling to afford rent. “It’s heartbreaking to see,” she told CBS 21 News. “Say they’re paying $1,000 a month. All of a sudden they get a notice now it’s going up to $250.”
local21news.com
Over 40 Central PA organ donors honored in Gift of Life ceremony
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — More than 40 Central Pennsylvanians who donated their organs, tissues, and corneas to save hundreds of lives are being honored as heroes. The ceremony showcased more than 40 Central Pennsylvanians who donated their organs, tissues, and corneas to save hundreds of lives. It's a...
local21news.com
Mastriano yet to concede and says that "the movement is not over" in recent livestream
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In his first livestream to his supporters since the election, Doug Mastriano made many statements on his future as well as the future of "left wing media." During a Facebook Live that was streamed for Veteran's Day, Mastriano, along with his wife Rebbie Mastriano,...
local21news.com
AG announces $19 million settlement over Google location tracking practices
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — AG and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro announced today that Pennsylvania, along with 39 other states, have reached a settlement with Google regarding their location tracking practices. The settlement is, in total, a whopping $391,500,000, with Pennsylvania set to receive $19,670,434 from that amount. Shapiro also...
local21news.com
$1 million Powerball winners presented with commemorative check in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today the Pennsylvania Lottery presented a commemorative check to the winners of the million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County. "Woody", the winner of the $1 million, says that after 35 years of working for the commonwealth, he plans to retire soon and this prize will help.
local21news.com
Ward makes history as first female President Pro Tempore of PA State Senate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After a host of retirements and reelections, the political makeup of the General Assembly will look much different. There will be some new faces in leadership roles as Kim Ward has been appointed President Pro Tempore of the PA State Senate. Ward is making...
local21news.com
PA House Judiciary Committee votes to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — On November 11, the vote to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was sent to the state House following the vote by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee which passed articles of the impeachment. Elizabeth Randol, legislative director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania gave...
