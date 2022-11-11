ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Heat and frost insulation training center in PA receives $265,000 grant

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — National Apprenticeship Week kicked off on Monday. To celebrate the start of the week, members of the Pennsylvania’s Departments of Labor and Industry and Department of Community and Economic Development gathered at Heat and Frost Insulators Local 23, a training center that prepares workers to enter the construction industry, to tour their facility.
Gov. Wolf celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law anniversary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Gov. Tom Wolf joined White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on a press call to celebrate the milestone, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in the Keystone State. Gov. Wolf called the bill a gamechanger, adding...
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits struggle to keep up with inflation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the national inflation rate remains high, sitting at 7.7 percent, it doesn’t seem as though anti-hunger measures such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see increases anytime soon. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy, Amy...
Buying a home in PA could become more affordable

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Buying a home might soon become more affordable. New reports on the October housing market in Central PA show the tides might be finally changing. It has been a tough housing market for over two years. During stay home orders, demand to buy soared....
Over 40 Central PA organ donors honored in Gift of Life ceremony

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — More than 40 Central Pennsylvanians who donated their organs, tissues, and corneas to save hundreds of lives are being honored as heroes. The ceremony showcased more than 40 Central Pennsylvanians who donated their organs, tissues, and corneas to save hundreds of lives. It's a...
AG announces $19 million settlement over Google location tracking practices

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — AG and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro announced today that Pennsylvania, along with 39 other states, have reached a settlement with Google regarding their location tracking practices. The settlement is, in total, a whopping $391,500,000, with Pennsylvania set to receive $19,670,434 from that amount. Shapiro also...
