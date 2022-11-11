ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo police shoot, kill suspect in double homicide

 4 days ago

Police shot and killed a man who they said was a suspect in a double homicide late Thursday in central Toledo.

Authorities responded to a home in the 2700 block of Albion Street about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who had been shot at least once each. Emergency responders began treatment but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified them Friday as Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe. A neighbor said they were in a relationship.

An undisclosed amount of time later, detectives found the shooting suspect sitting in a vehicle near the Weiler Homes in the 600 block of Leach Avenue in East Toledo. Detectives and patrol officers saw the man was “sitting in the driver’s seat with a gun to his head,” a police statement said.

Police said they sought to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect did not drop the gun and exited the car holding it, and officers shot him an unknown number of times.

Officers and other emergency responders administered aid before the suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m., police said. Officials said several officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave, and body camera and other footage will be released at a news conference “in the near future.”

A police spokesman said Friday morning he would release no further details about the shootings until that news conference, expected to be held next week. Officials have not identified the suspect who was killed by police.

The killings bring Toledo’s number of homicides this year to 58.

Caution tape had been removed from the Albion Street house by late Friday morning, though neighbors said investigators were present until almost 5 a.m.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the shooting scene had a doorbell camera and said he had already provided police the footage. The neighbor, who declined to be identified, said he heard about eight gunshots about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, then a car pulled out and left. Police arrived about 30 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Comments / 7

zuko 1234
4d ago

well, issue 1 passed so maybe we could keep people in jail longer to cool off help me out in the 80,s love hurts.

Reply
6
 

