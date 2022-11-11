Read full article on original website
Red Oak council deliberates interim scenarios, search process for city administrator, clerk
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are beginning to lay the groundwork for how the city will address filling two of its top administrative positions. Meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council acknowledged the retirements of City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton which were submitted late last week. While the resignations aren't effective until the end of the year, per their retirement letters, their last days in the office are December 5th and 2nd due to accumulated vacation time. However, Bolton signified she would assist through December with payroll. Wright has been with the city for the past 21 years, while Bolton has been working with the city for nearly 39 years. Thus, the city is looking at possible solutions in the interim for the two roles. Councilman Tim Fridolph says he has been in contact with Al Vacanti, a retired city administrator, who has assisted various communities with administrative or clerical duties while finding a permanent solution.
Page County board ponders weekly hour increase for seasonal conservation workers
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring ways to increase the hours allowed for seasonal workers in the conservation department. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard a brief presentation from Conservation Director John Schwab, who says he is hoping to add roughly seven hours to his seasonal workers from 28 to 35 a week. However, there is currently a limit to keeping part-time seasonal workers at approximately 28 hours per week over the calendar year.
Sidney council receives update on multiple nuisance properties
(Sidney) -- Sidney city officials received an update on the status of multiple nuisance properties in the community. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council heard from City Attorney Bri Sorenson on a trio of properties currently in a nuisance abatement process. The first property discussed was 209 Webster, owned by Autumn Greenwood, whose brother Bill was also present for the discussion. Sorenson says the property has accumulated several vehicles currently being deemed as "junk vehicles" per city code. A court order has been granted to remove the vehicles if the council wishes to proceed. However, with recent clarifications and documentation, including registrations for most of the vehicles provided by the Greenwoods, Sorenson suggested another alternative.
Pottawattamie County board accepts Dooley's resignation as VA Director
(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are once again seeking an individual to oversee the county's Veterans Affairs department. During its regular meeting last week, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Veterans Affairs Director Rita Dooley and approved a severance and release agreement. Dooley was hired to the position in February, succeeding Nick Jedlicka, who had served in the role since 2019. Speaking at the meeting, County Attorney Matt Wilber says the severance and release agreement have already been presented to and signed by the Veterans Affairs Commission Chair.
Montgomery County board hears pipeline update
(Red Oak) -- Supporters of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline are attempting to address safety questions regarding the project. Riley Gibson of TurnKey Logistics presented an update on Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning. Gibson says more than 61% of the required easements in Montgomery County have been secured--covering roughly 11 of the 18 miles of pipeline planned for the county. Gibson also presented information designed to address safety questions regarding the proposed carbon sequestration project. For example, Gibson claims the company is going above and beyond the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's regulations regarding the lines' x-ray testing.
Iowa DOT seeking input on Highway 333 pavement replacement, levee construction
(Hamburg) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking public input for the next week and a half on improvement projects in Fremont County. That's according to Iowa DOT Transportation Planner Scott Suhr, who works out of the agency's Atlantic office. Suhr says his agency is seeking input on a proposed $2 million pavement replacement and levee construction project on Iowa Highway 333 from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line to 0.6 miles east of Interstate 29 in Fremont County.
Absolute Land Auction consisting of 1278 more/less acres of Fremont County Land
Absolute Land Auction consisting of 1278 more/less acres of Fremont County Land. Auctioneer: Peoples CompanyDate:Thursday, December 15th Time:10:00am Location:Elks Lodge in …
Linda Kay Creed, age 79, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, MO, Fairfax Presbyterian Church, or Dementia Society of America. Cemetery: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Elliott wins Mills County attorney's race leaving impending vacancy
(Glenwood) -- Following Tuesday's elections, the future of the Mills County attorney position is still in some limbo. Unofficial results have Republican incumbent Naeda Elliott finishing with the most votes with 3,641 or 82%. Additionally, 799 write-in votes were cast. However, earlier this year, Elliott announced she would be stepping down from the position later this year to pursue a new job, but it was too late in the process to have her name removed from the ballot. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News there are still a couple of steps that need to be taken before the county can make an official move to fill the looming vacancy.
OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
Red Oak council approves city administrator evaluation form, process
(Red Oak) -- After months of deliberation, Red Oak city officials have approved a new set of guidelines for evaluating the city administrator. Meeting in regular session Monday night, by a 4-1 vote, the Red Oak City Council approved an annual evaluation form for the position. Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have collaborated on the form for the past few months and presented a combined rendition to the council. Fridolph says a couple of items were added to the proposed document from the Iowa City/County Management Association website since the council's previous discussion last month, including instructions for filling out the form and additional areas for "other comment."
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
Inside the Sidney School Projects, part I
(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue, ushering in a new era for the district's facilities. After two years of construction work hampered by issues involving COVID-19, bad weather and supply delivery delays, school officials, staff and students alike are celebrating the completion of major upgrades at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Administrators recently gave KMA News a tour of the finished projects to gauge how the improvements will impact the district's education for years to come. Our tour began with Sidney Junior-Senior High School, where visitors face a new entryway, complete with a new security system and revamped office area. Sidney Secondary Principal Kim Payne is among those appreciative of the security upgrades.
Don E. Smith, 77, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax. Memorials: Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: Milton Cemetery, Fairfax.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Derek Laclair Cotter, 33, of Shenandoah, was arrested November 8th for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contraband in a Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $6,000. Raymond Lamar Greene, 59,...
Interstate changes happening next week in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs, weather permitting. Cold weather could delay construction activities like lane marking/painting. Today, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting....
Shen board ends free meals program participation
(Shenandoah) -- Students in the Shenandoah School District must pay for meals again beginning in the second semester. By a 3-0 vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution ending the district's participation in the Community Eligibility Provision Program effective in January. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board voted in July to continue paying for meals under the provision as in previous years, despite the ending of a waiver allowing the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of their income.
Juanita Ruby Young, age 93, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022. Memorials: Carson Fire and Rescue of the American Cancer Society. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
Hastings man booked for drug possession in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- A Hastings man was arrested in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Roy Thomas Barnes was arrested shortly after 1:50 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Authorities say Barnes' arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 34.
Kenneth "Kenny" Peterson, 74, of Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location: Central Church of Christ-Griswold, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa, at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
