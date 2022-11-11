ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Anonymous donor donates $7M for pavilion to honor UMass employees for their contributions

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAacH_0j7RpPgl00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A $7 million gift from an anonymous donor allowed UMass Amherst to begin building a Service Workers Honor Pavilion. The donor was inspired by the UMass front-line service that is given by almost 1,400 employees.

Chicopee Walmart remodeled to improve shopping experience

This new project will be a valuable community asset that will allow for open quiet contemplation and gatherings. There will be natural surroundings around the pavilion for guests. Service workers will even be given the chance to create special family outings.

Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said, “this beautiful new addition to campus will be dedicated to our service workers who played an immense role in sustaining the university during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will provide an enduring reminder of their importance to UMass Amherst. We are deeply grateful for all they do each day and our donor’s generous gift.”

The building process for the facility is to begin soon and be completed by next summer.

