Ocean Township, NJ

Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
‘Pecan Pizza Pie’ invented in NJ: New tradition or gross gimmick?

You read that right. Pecan Pie + Pizza = Pecan Pizza Pie. Thanksgiving is all about traditions. Many of which involve food. And sometimes, those special culinary practices extend beyond the holiday, from pre-holiday takeout food to post-holiday leftovers. Jersey's own Tony Boloney's restaurant chain and the American Pecan Promotion...
Amazing! America’s Oldest Log Cabin is Right Here in New Jersey

When you think of log cabins do you think of Maine or Vermont? Maybe west in the Rockies? I don't think the first thought when it comes to historic log cabins would be here in New Jersey, but it is here in the Garden State where you can find the oldest log cabin in all of America and I visited the location to see for myself.
SWEDESBORO, NJ
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad

We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The prices of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date

TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
