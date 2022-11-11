Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property TaxesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Related
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Is It Illegal To Pull Through An Empty Parking Space In New Jersey?
We argue about the do's and don'ts of driving a lot in New Jersey. Do use your blinker. Don't drive 25 mph in the left lane. Do go approximately 10 mph over the speed limit because who goes the speed limit? Don't trail my butt!. Well this one is not...
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
‘Pecan Pizza Pie’ invented in NJ: New tradition or gross gimmick?
You read that right. Pecan Pie + Pizza = Pecan Pizza Pie. Thanksgiving is all about traditions. Many of which involve food. And sometimes, those special culinary practices extend beyond the holiday, from pre-holiday takeout food to post-holiday leftovers. Jersey's own Tony Boloney's restaurant chain and the American Pecan Promotion...
Cheaper to eat out! 8 recommendations for Thanksgiving restaurants in NJ
It's getting more and more expensive to give thanks this year. Prices are up 12% higher than they were a year ago. According to a survey by Personal Capital, 1 in 4 Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving as inflation hits the holidays. If you don't want to go to that extreme, it may actually be cheaper to eat out this Thanksgiving.
Congratulations, You May Live In The Most Rat Infested City In New Jersey
There's nothing quite as unsettling as going to take out your garbage can and seeing two small eyes staring back at you. Even more so when those two eyes are inside your house, and you don't own any pets. Like it or not, rats are everywhere; cities, parks, subway terminals,...
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
This Is Where To Have Breakfast With Santa In New Jersey
Don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggins! Santa is coming and he wants to meet you! Do you know where to go to meet the big guy? He is popping up all over the Jersey Shore and he knows who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. Did you like...
Amazing! America’s Oldest Log Cabin is Right Here in New Jersey
When you think of log cabins do you think of Maine or Vermont? Maybe west in the Rockies? I don't think the first thought when it comes to historic log cabins would be here in New Jersey, but it is here in the Garden State where you can find the oldest log cabin in all of America and I visited the location to see for myself.
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad
We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The prices of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Were you bugged by spotted lanternflies this summer and fall?. A simple flick of the wrist could reduce New Jersey's lanternfly population next year by dozens. The invasive species can't survive New Jersey's frigid winter temperatures, but their eggs can. So the Department of Agriculture is asking you to be on the lookout for lanternfly egg masses this time of year ... so you can destroy them.
Try These New Jersey Restaurants For a Delicious Vegan Thanksgiving
These NJ restaurants prove that vegan food doesn't have to mean bland food. Maintaining a special diet during the holiday season can be difficult. I know this firsthand, since I've been a vegetarian for 15 years. Thankfully, I can fill up on side dishes, but I know it's not as easy for vegans, since many sides contain eggs or dairy.
NJ weather: Consistently chilly, breezy, dry weather takes over
The progression of our latest storm system on Tuesday night was pretty wild. Sussex County, New Jersey picked up the season's first inch of snow. Meanwhile, thermometers soared to 60 degrees along the Jersey Shore. Wednesday morning conditions range from damp to wet across the Garden State. Final raindrops are...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0