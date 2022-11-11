Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, November 11
- “Pretty Woman: The Musical”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- You can still buy tickets on the Proctors website
- “Murder on the Orient Express”
- Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 12 South Church Street
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Playhouse website
Saturday, November 12
- Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival
- Brookside Museum, 21 Fairground Avenue in Ballston Spa
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga County History Center website
- “Pretty Woman: The Musical”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- You can still buy tickets on the Proctors website
- Albany Symphony: Ravishing Rachmaninoff
- Palace Theatre in Albany
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website
- Saratoga Comic Con
- Saratoga Springs City Center
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Comic Con website
- “Murder on the Orient Express”
- Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 12 South Church Street
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Playhouse website
- Run the Runway 5K
- Schenectady County Airport, 21 Airport Road in Scotia
- Starts at 9 a.m.
- You can register on the Schenectady County website
- Bro Show
- Rivers Resort & Casino in Schenectady
- 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website
- Capital Region Wing Wars
- Franklin Terrace Ballroom, 126 Campbell Avenue in Troy
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- You can still buy tickets on the Capital Region Wing Wars website
Sunday, November 13
- “Pretty Woman: The Musical”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- You can still buy tickets on the Proctors website
- Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
- Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls
- Starts at 7 p.m.
- You can still buy tickets on the Cool Insuring Arena website
- Saratoga Comic Con
- Saratoga Springs City Center
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Comic Con website
- Stockade-athon
- Schenectady’s historic Stockade district
- Starts at 8:30 a.m.
- You can register on the Stockade-athon website
- “Murder on the Orient Express”
- Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 12 South Church Street
- Starts at 2:30 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Playhouse website
- Bro Show
- Rivers Resort & Casino in Schenectady
- Noon to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
