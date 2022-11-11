Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Our Outer Banks community is a blessing to so many and in turn, we want to be a blessing to you! Be our guest of honor and drive-thru at the Ark Church in Nags Head on Sunday, November 20th at 1:00PM!. We have partnered with Convoy of Hope with an...
outerbanksvoice.com
All Saints Episcopal Church to host Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival
The 2022 All Saints Episcopal Church Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival would have been the 20th annual collection of artists, crafts, food and more. But two years were lost to COVID, so it’s the 18th Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival. The two-day event will be held on...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Frankie and Vampy, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is a pair of kittens named Frankie and Vampy! They are a bonded pair who are very sweet and playful. Watch this video to learn more about Frankie and Vampy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
outerbanksvoice.com
Sam P. Staples of Camden, November 11
Legendary and much beloved lifelong Camden County resident Sam P Staples (“Sam I Am”), age 74, passed in the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2002. Everybody that knew Sam loved him and his wit. Sam had many friends and no enemies. Freehearted Sam is already missed by all. Sam, a Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day. Gone too soon!
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
outerbanksvoice.com
Roman On Power Drive Television
Sold out Youth Foundation CEO Roman Gabriel sits down with Power Drive host Tracey Lynn and Angel Szalonek discuss our countries dire alcohol and drug crisis. The Roman Gabriel Show Radio Program can be heard every Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 am on the Score 98.1 FM, and the Roman Gabriel Show Minute can be heard morning and afternoon drive on the East Carolina Radio Network in Dare County NC. The Roman Gabriel Show Podcast is available at www.romangabrielshow.com anywhere you listen to podcasts. Faith Family Sports™Connect with Roman on Facebook Page and YouTube: Roman Gabriel Show, Twitter @romangabrielsh1 Instagram @romangabrielshow , Linked In Roman Gabriel E-mail: info@romangabrielshow.com.
outerbanksvoice.com
Karin Edmond keeps ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy alive
Manteo resident leads fundraising for this year’s event. The distinct roar of the C-54 engine drew Karin Edmond to the Manteo airport in 1999. About half a century had passed, but she immediately recognized the airplane’s sound, and it flooded her with memories of a difficult childhood that she’d previously never shared with her five children.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Thanksgiving Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
13newsnow.com
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
vabeach.com
5 Plus Size Friendly Activities in Virginia Beach
Traveling is something that helps you enjoy life to the fullest. They say, “the world is a book and those who don’t travel read only one page.” And this is completely true because without seeing beyond your own neighborhood, it is difficult to get a complete picture of the world around you. These days, so many people spend their whole lives on the road, traveling and exploring, and those people are usually the happiest. Traveling reduces stress, clears your mind, and helps to get new perspectives on life.
outerbanksvoice.com
First Flight High School and StageKraft Productions present “Peter Pan and Wendy”
IT’S TIME FOR ‘PETER PAN AND WENDY’! The fall play “Peter Pan and Wendy” opens this week! The show runs Thursday and Friday evenings at 7 and Saturday afternoon at 2 in the David E. Oaksmith Auditorium from Nov. 17-19. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for students, children and senior citizens. Magic wands will be on sale for anyone who wants to be part of the audience participation! This show is a lot of fun for both adults and children and we hope to see you there.
WAVY News 10
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
outerbanksvoice.com
Edward W. Wise, Jr. of Nags Head, November 11
Edward W. Wise, Jr., known to all as Wykie, a native of Nags Head, NC, went to heaven the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, while at home with his beloved wife Ginger by his side. He was the son of “Nettie” and Viola Wise, raised by his Aunt Agnes...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry of Southern Shores, November 10
Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a DODDS Teaching Job in the Philippines where she taught service member children. She later moved to Germany to begin a long teaching career at the many military bases there. During a Summer break she visited Spain and met her husband to be. Their eyes met and shazam, it was love at first sight between the two. They both moved to Germany, and were married in Stuttgart in 1982, beginning their 40-year love life. In 1984 they were transferred to Japan, and in 1986 she returned to the US where she completed her ESOL teaching career in 2005. On a vacation to the Outer Banks (OBX) she fell in love with its beauty. Her forever home dreams were realized in 2015 when they moved to the OBX. While on the OBX, Kat focused her life on caring for her plants, cats and helping with the Little Plant Library in Southern Shores.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port
Carnival Cruise Line is expanding at one East Coast port and is also proposing to offer year-round cruises from the port. Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of cruises out of Norfolk, Virginia next year by extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. The announcement is a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025, as the cruise line and City of Norfolk leaders discuss necessary terminal and port improvements to support an expansion of operations.
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
'Progression takes change': 'The Lost Colony' makes casting changes, brings in Native Americans
For 85 years, the story of the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island has taken the stage in front of thousands of people, but for first time that story is being told differently and through the eyes of Native American ancestors.
