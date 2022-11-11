Gallagher dead at 76: Legendary comedian famous for smashing watermelons dies



L egendary comedian Gallagher died after suffering multiple organ failure, according to a report . He was 76.

Gallagher was best known for taking a sledgehammer to fruits, vegetables, and other objects at shows since the mid-1970s when he first appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson .

During his decadeslong comedic career , Gallagher had 14 stand-up specials on cable network Showtime and performed in roughly 3,500 live shows. People packed theaters and comedy clubs to watch his famous Sledge-O-Matic performances. He continued to tour up until the pandemic.

In 2012, he was featured in a GEICO ad where he smashed fruit at a farmer's market.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.