ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years

Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints

After a two-week layoff, Pittsburgh got back in the win column Sunday, shutting out New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium. The Steeler defense came away with two interceptions and a fourth-down stop on the Saints’ final three possessions of the game to secure the victory.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Saints: 3 keys to victory

Despite being two-point underdogs, Sunday’s game with the New Orleans Saints is very winnable for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have played well below expectations this season with the Steelers at 2-6 and the Saints at 3-6. The game is in Pittsburgh and that’s why we like the Steelers in this one. Here are our keys to victory.
Jets X-Factor

The definitive bye week rooting guide for New York Jets fans

Skol? Dawg Pound? Here are the fanbases New York Jets fans must join for Bye Week Sunday. The New York Jets are officially among the central competitors in the AFC playoff mix. Entering their Week 10 bye with a 6-3 record (tying them for the most victories of any team in the conference), the Jets are right in the thick of things.

