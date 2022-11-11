The Storm Lake School Board this week finalized the purchase of the Iowa Central Community Community College which is adjacent to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said all of the behind-the-scenes work on the purchase has been completed. She believes Iowa Central has received good news on their end as far as the timeline for moving into their new location on the north side of town, and expects them to be moved out of the current location in the next two years...(audio clip below)

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO