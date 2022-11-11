Read full article on original website
Storm Lake School Board Finalizes Iowa Central Building Purchase Agreement
The Storm Lake School Board this week finalized the purchase of the Iowa Central Community Community College which is adjacent to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole said all of the behind-the-scenes work on the purchase has been completed. She believes Iowa Central has received good news on their end as far as the timeline for moving into their new location on the north side of town, and expects them to be moved out of the current location in the next two years...(audio clip below)
Storm Lake Teacher Mesenbrink Given Stormwater Innovation Award
A Storm Lake teacher was recognized recently for her stormwater innovation. Last Thursday, Storm Lake High School science teacher Angela Mesenbrink was presented with the Traveling Canoe Paddle Award for 2022 Stormwater Innovation. The award, which was presented by the Iowa Stormwater Education Partnership's Executive Director, consists of a traveling engraved canoe paddle that recognizes a city, county, educational organization, or professional member that tries an innovative policy, practice, or program in urban stormwater management.
Carroll L. Boisen, age 90, of Storm Lake
Carroll L. Boisen, age 90, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on November 11, 2022, at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held Friday, November...
Steve Berg Presented Lifetime Achievement Award at Storm Lake United Banquet
The Storm Lake United 2022 Awards Banquet was held tonight (Tues) at Buena Vista University. SLU Executive Director Breanna Horsey announced Steve Berg as this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Steve owned Berg Jewelry starting in 1992 until health issues forced him into retirement four years ago...(audio clip below :34 )
Mary A. Svuba, age 85, of Laurens
Mary A. Svuba, age 85, of Laurens, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Laurens Care Center in Laurens, Iowa. Funeral Services are 11:30 A.M., Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Laurens, Iowa, with Rev. Deb Parkison officiating. Burial in Laurens Cemetery near Laurens, Iowa.
William C. Fulcher, age 76, of Alta
William C. Fulcher, age 76, of Alta, Iowa died November 13, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda. Visitation will take place...
Butch Ball, age 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral service for Butch Ball age 78 of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1pm at the Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will follow in the Garfield Township Cemetery in rural Webb. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8pm at the funeral home.
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
Two local hospitals to join the opioid use reduction program
The goal of the program is to decrease the number of pills on the street in the United States by a billion each year, thereby avoiding the possibility of them being used by those for whom the prescription was unintended.
Mollring Let Go As BVU Football Coach
Buena Vista University Director of Athletics Scott Brown has announced that Grant Mollring will no longer serve as head coach of the BVU football program. Mollring led the program for the past six seasons. "I want to thank Grant for his commitment to our football student-athletes and to our University,"...
Suspect arrested in connection to string of Siouxland bank robberies
Sioux City Police Department arrested a man connected to multiple bank robberies in the Siouxland area.
Trooper: Failure To Maintain Control And Failure To Yield At Stop Sign Leading Causes Of Fatal Accidents
Northwest Iowa — Thanksgiving is coming up and the December holidays aren’t too far away. With people meeting up more, there are bound to be more people on the roads. And the more people that are on the roads, the more accidents there are. That’s always bad news,...
Intoxicated Man Charged After Causing Disturbance Outside Storm Lake Residence
A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend following a disturbance report. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to 1201 West 6th Street at around 5:20am on Sunday. Police found 22-year-old Joshua Sheffield yelling and pounding on the side of the house. Officers also allege that Sheffield showed signs of alcohol intoxication.
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Charged with Murder Following Stabbing Incident in Galva
A man has been charged with 1st degree murder after a fatal stabbing over the weekend in Galva. According to the Ida County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman Escapes Injury After Her Vehicle Became Submerged in Creek
A Paullina woman escaped injury last week when the vehicle she was driving left the road and went into a creek. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place late in the afternoon this past Wednesday. 63-year-old Michelle Couldren was driving southbound in the 41-hundred mile of Polk Avenue when she swerved to miss a deer on the road. Couldren's vehicle left the roadway, and went down an embankment where it became submerged in a creek.
Ashton man arrested for theft from store
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A Sioux Center man was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Brandon De Goei of Sioux Center after he was pulled over, and investigators suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle. Officers requested a K-9 unit which alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics. Investigators found a controlled substance in De Goei’s possession.
