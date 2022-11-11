MC hosts Texas Recycles Day

Keep Midland Beautiful invites households to drop off recyclable items at the Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot.

Items to be collected include computers, cell phones, hard drives, printers, TV’s, and other electronics (limit 6 per vehicle); as well as tires (limit 4 per vehicle); Nos. 1 and 2 plastic, paper, newspaper, cardboard, and aluminum cans.

More information can be found at the Keep Midland Beautiful website.

Texas Recycles Day is an annual statewide public awareness campaign to promote the environmental and economic benefits of the Four R’s – reduce, reuse, recycle, repair. Texas Recycles Day is an offshoot of America Recycles Day, which educates people about the importance of recycling to our economy and environmental well-being and helps to motivate occasional recyclers to become everyday recyclers.