Western New England women’s soccer team heading to NCAA tournament

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Related
umassathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Inks Three For 2023-24 Season
AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts women's basketball and head coach Tory Verdi welcomed three new members to the program, as Aaryn Battle, Dallas Pierce and Chinenye Odenigbo signed their respective National Letters of Intent. "I'm excited about this class as we addressed our future needs," said Verdi. "All...
Eyewitness News
UConn football bowl eligible after upset win against No. 19 Liberty
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Huskies won their third-straight game and become bowl eligible for the first-time since the 2015 season. The Huskies won 36-33 against No. 19 Liberty. UConn’s six wins so far is their most since going 6-7 in 2015 and their 5-1 record at home this...
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State
Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
No. 1 South Hadley’s season comes to end in Division III quarterfinal loss to No. 8 Dover-Sherborn
SOUTH HADLEY – After an impressive season that included winning the Western Massachusetts Class B championship, the No. 1 South Hadley girls soccer team saw its run come to an end with a 1-0 loss to No. 8 Dover-Sherborn.
State Tournament Scoreboard: Riley Harrington records 100th point in Longmeadow’s 4-0 win over Leominster & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
nbcboston.com
Possible Snow for Parts of New England This Week
A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
Springfield gets ready for Bright Nights Ball
'Timeless Love' is the theme of Saturday night's Bright Nights Ball, where the community of Springfield will gather for the largest annual fundraiser for the Spirit of Springfield
Anonymous donor donates $7M for pavilion to honor UMass employees for their contributions
A $7 million gift from an anonymous donor allowed UMass Amherst to begin building a Service Workers Honor Pavilion. The donor was inspired by the UMass front-line service that is given by almost 1,400 employees.
Aviation exploring program launched in Westfield
The Western Massachusetts Council, BSA is launching an Exploring program for all youth in 6th grade to age 20, with hopes of serving youth from all over Western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Equine Affair Horse takes place in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Equine Affair Horse Show took place Sunday in West Springfield. The event happened on the Big E Fairgrounds. It’s the largest horse-related trade show in the nation. Western Mass News stopped by to learn more. “This is great venue for people who don’t get...
‘Run Like Kat:’ 5K race in memory of Longmeadow teen who died in car crash
A 5K in memory of Longmeadow high schooler Katarina Boskovic, who is remembered as a dedicated and decorated runner, will take place on Friday, November 25. “Run Like Kat” will honor Boskovic’s legacy as a superb student-athlete, mentor and youth track coach, and a caring member of the town’s community, according to organizers of the event. Boskovic, 18, died in May in connection with a car crash on Green Willow Drive.
sheltonherald.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield community says farewell to Mama Cakes
Springfield Lions Club hold ceremony in honor of Veteran’s Day. Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling. Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling. Spirit of Springfield hosts annual Bright Nights Ball. Updated: 12 hours ago. Spirit of Springfield hosts annual Bright Nights Ball. Stormy Start, Mild and Breezy...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
westernmassnews.com
Early Showers Giving Way to A Chilly Breeze and Bright Skies. First Flakes For Some Midweek?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a very mild day with temperatures running about 20° above normal for this time of year, yesterday, its back to reality today. Much cooler air has returned and may not leave for some time as we see a pattern shift for New England. We are starting out with cloudy skies and some showers for the morning, then we get some partial clearing in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around where they should be which is 50. Drier air builds with high pressure for Monday and Tuesday with unseasonably chilly air staying in place. 20s for lows, 40s for highs. Ouch!
Comments / 0