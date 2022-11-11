Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator

Adam Uren

Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation.

Minnesota Power is the state's second largest utility, after Xcel Energy, serving around 145,000 homes in the Northland.

Its plan includes the close of its two coal generators at the Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset, the first by 2030 and the second by 2035 – though it could be closed in 2030 if it proves possible.

The company also plans to add 700 megawatts of renewable energy generation over the next 15 years. Of that, 400MW would be wind and 300MW would be solar. It will also invest in grid batteries that by 2026 will be able to store between 100-500MW of energy.

Furthermore, the agreement struck by Minnesota Power and the PUC also delays consideration of Minnesota Power's proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center (NTEC) gas-fired plant in Superior, Wisconsin, which is opposed by clean energy groups.

It means Minnesota Power is following Xcel Energy in shutting down its coal plants. Xcel will have closed all three of its coal generators at its Sherco plant in Becker, Minnesota, by 2030, as it too invests in solar and wind projects.

The news has been welcomed by environmental groups, with a coalition of clean energy groups in Minnesota issuing a statement praising the PUC's approval of Minnesota Power's plan.

"Climate science makes clear that maintaining a livable climate for communities requires an accelerated transition away from fossil-fuel power plants, and we are pleased that Minnesota Power is playing its part in that transition while balancing impacts on the City of Cohasset, as well as the people who live and work there," said the statement from the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, the Clean Grid Alliance, Fresh Energy, and the Sierra Club.

"The development is an important win for ratepayers and the general public as clean energy is affordable, reliable, and essential to confronting the climate crisis and protecting public health, and was therefore a key component in the agreement reached between CEOs and Minnesota."