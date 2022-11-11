Justice Department should 'investigate' front groups for Palestinian terror organization: Legal group

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Key factor of Garland decision on whether to charge Trump revealed in new report
Attorney General Merrick Garland does not think he should take into account any political fallout when he considers charges against former President Donald Trump related to the unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. It was reported by NBC News on Friday that “people familiar” with Garland’s deliberations say the attorney general “does...
Washington Examiner
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
Washington Examiner
Trump acolyte Herschel Walker may turn to 'huge draw' DeSantis ahead of Georgia runoff
Herschel Walker's success in the Georgia Senate runoff could hinge on the participation and backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), rather than former President Donald Trump, according to some Republicans. Trump helped recruit his friend Walker into the Senate contest last year. However, Trump's relationship with Georgia has been...
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Biden and Xi condemn Russian nuclear threats; Zelenskiy visits liberated Kherson
US and Chinese presidents agree nuclear war ‘should never be fought’, White House says; Zelenskiy accuses Russia of more than 400 war crimes
Washington Examiner
The basement benefit: Biden knows when to get out of the way and Trump doesn't
Give President Joe Biden credit for this much, especially in contrast with former President Donald Trump. He knows where he’s not wanted and when it is time to go away. That’s why Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections and Republicans more closely resemble a Trump-led circular firing squad than a confident governing majority, however narrow.
Washington Examiner
Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ with 'reckless' Jan. 6 behavior
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's rhetoric leading up to and on Jan. 6 was "reckless" and "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol." Pence made the comments in an upcoming interview with ABC's World News Tonight, snippets of which were released on...
Washington Examiner
'Nobody’s listening to me': Veterans struggle to find care four years after major VA reforms
Four years after Congress passed landmark Veterans Affairs reform legislation, some of our nation's heroes struggle to have timely access to healthcare that advocates warn is failing to save those in need. Suicide rates among veterans remain high, while healthcare overhauls promised by the VA MISSION Act have yet to clear the backlog of wait times for care, though the department claims progress is being made.
Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups
The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities.
Washington Examiner
How Stitt overcame dark money, tribal revolt, and former GOP aide to retain OK governorship
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) fended off an onslaught of political challenges to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating a former GOP aide who switched parties to run against him, millions spent on dark money ads, and a strong rebuke from leaders of the state's most prominent Native American tribes. Stitt,...
Washington Examiner
Former Attorney General William Barr says US businesses, universities 'feeding' into China's economic power
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said American businesses and universities have been “feeding the machine” when it comes to assisting China in its attempts to dominate the U.S. in technology and economics. Barr said China has mastered a “highly orchestrated game” of persuading U.S. businesses to invest...
Washington Examiner
Adrian Fontes beats Trump-endorsed election denier to become Arizona secretary of state
Democratic attorney Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican election denier Mark Finchem to become Arizona's next secretary of state. The winner is second in the line of succession for governor and has the power to upend how elections are handled, which could play an important role in the 2024 presidential contest.
Washington Examiner
Decline is a choice
Following an abysmal showing in the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party has every reason to jettison former President Donald Trump and his thrice-failed MAGA agenda in favor of a younger, more serious, disciplined, and base-approved alternative. But Tuesday's results aren't just a reason; they're also an opportunity. The party...
Washington Examiner
White House: Biden and Xi discussed human rights, agreed to send Blinken to China
President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed during their first meeting during this administration that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China to continue the pair's work repairing strained relations between the two countries, according to the White House. The Biden-Xi meeting, which lasted roughly three...
White House forced to defend US reporter manhandled by apparent Chinese aide
White House aides had to step in and help a U.S. television producer who was being manhandled by someone who appeared to be a Chinese staffer before President Joe Biden's first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Washington Examiner
White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship
The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
Business Insider
The head of the CIA met with Putin's spy chief to warn Moscow against using a nuke in Ukraine
Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, previously warned that Putin could use a nuke in Ukraine if he gets desperate enough.
Washington Examiner
A 'red wave' hit those few states with good state parties and local leaders; it skipped the ones that leaned on Trump
The news that Democrats have maintained Senate control is an immense disappointment. Also disappointing is that Republican House control, if it is even in the cards, will be extremely tenuous. At best, Republicans will serve as a placeholder, preventing Democrats from getting everything they want by blocking their legislation. That is a far cry from promoting a positive and forward-looking conservative agenda.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results a 'rejection of extremism,' says New Hampshire governor
Recently reelected Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday that the outcome of the midterm elections was a “rejection of extremism.”. “Candidate quality matters,” and a lot of Republicans were painted as extremists, Sununu said on ABC’s This Week. “When you have a product, you can’t let the...
Washington Examiner
On Trump vs. DeSantis, Ronald Reagan shows the way
Looking ahead to 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party should take their cues from former President Ronald Reagan. After Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, a showdown between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seems certain. Trump has already begun taking shots at DeSantis, calling for him to disavow a 2024 run as a sign of “loyalty” and to “wait his turn.”
