MarkWalleye
1d ago

That's no surprise! The WOKE LEFT has targeted white males for 20 years (or more). MASSIVE discrimination against white males- college entrance and jobs!!

Jt
1d ago

I know if you are a woman or minority you are worth one point, a minority woman, two points, A gay minority woman three points. White male, zero points. This is per an HR rep.

Dixon Wood
2d ago

Nailed it. You can't end racial discrimination by using more racial discrimination.

