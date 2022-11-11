ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Las Vegas Releases Prediction For Georgia vs. LSU

Rough start and all, Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers have a shot at bringing home an SEC title in his first year in the bayou. But LSU is going to have to swim upstream to get it, Vegas says. Per Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Tigers open as 15-point underdogs to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU

The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
225batonrouge.com

Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.

Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener

Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
ZACHARY, LA
The Spun

5 Things To Know About Viral Athlete Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne, the LSU Tigers gymnast/social media sensation, went viral this week, thanks to a controversial story from the New York Times. The New York Times wrote a lengthy feature on Name, Image and Likeness in women's collegiate sports. Dunne, a standout gymnast, is among the most-popular figures in women's college sports. She has millions of followers on social media and has landed some prominent endorsement deals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE

