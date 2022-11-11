Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
Las Vegas Releases Prediction For Georgia vs. LSU
Rough start and all, Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers have a shot at bringing home an SEC title in his first year in the bayou. But LSU is going to have to swim upstream to get it, Vegas says. Per Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Tigers open as 15-point underdogs to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
thecomeback.com
CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU
The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's win over Arkansas in the Battle for the Golden Boot
Brian Kelly could be coaching in an SEC Championship Game in his first season at LSU. Kelly’s Tigers stayed perfect against the SEC West, defeating Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville. An Ole Miss loss to Alabama clinches the division title for the Tigers. Saturday’s win in the Battle...
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
LSU Tigers "only going to get better" with Brian Kelly as head coach
Mike Griffith joined College Football Gametime to discuss the thrilling win for LSU against Alabama, but more importantly how this is only the beginning for the Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly.
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
Mark May Predicting Significant College Football Upset Today
College football analyst Mark May is predicting a significant upset on Saturday. He believes the No. 7 LSU Tigers will fall to the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville later this afternoon. May provided an explanation for this prediction on The Crowd's Line with co-host Lou Holtz. “This is one of...
Arkansas’s Field Was Very Icy Hours Ahead of LSU Game
The elements may have an impact on an early SEC game.
Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
SEC Football: Looking at the finalists for five-star CB Desmond Ricks
One of the nation’s top cornerbacks in the 2023 class, Desmond Ricks recently released a final list that included three SEC Football schools, as well as a commitment date of December 23. A five-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, Ricks was originally considered as the top cornerback...
Governors of Louisiana, Arkansas exchange friendly jabs on social media as Tigers vs. Razorbacks game begins
Hutchinson's tweet included a picture of the two governors side-by-side, each representing their team with shirts and gear featuring the Tigers' colors and the Razorbacks' colors.
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas
Arkansas forces 30 turnovers in overwhelming Fordham
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
theadvocate.com
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener
Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
5 Things To Know About Viral Athlete Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne, the LSU Tigers gymnast/social media sensation, went viral this week, thanks to a controversial story from the New York Times. The New York Times wrote a lengthy feature on Name, Image and Likeness in women's collegiate sports. Dunne, a standout gymnast, is among the most-popular figures in women's college sports. She has millions of followers on social media and has landed some prominent endorsement deals.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
