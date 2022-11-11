Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX — (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. "Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people...
AZFamily
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'
Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
12news.com
Schweikert projected winner for Arizona's 1st Congressional District
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
ABC 15 News
Rachel Mitchell declares victory as Maricopa County Attorney votes continue to be counted
PHOENIX — The office for Rachel Mitchell, who is fighting to keep her title as Maricopa County Attorney, declared victory Monday morning, while votes continue to be counted. The race has still not yet been called by Associated Press. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for the position, is trailing 48% to Mitchell's 52%, with 77% reporting, according to the latest vote results on Monday morning.
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
12news.com
Top official says Maricopa vote count will end this week. What that means for the candidates
PHOENIX — The next two nights could decide who Arizona's next governor will be. Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said on "Sunday Square Off" Sunday morning that all of the county's remaining 190,000 ballots would be counted by the end of this week. The County Board oversees elections.
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
12news.com
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
There are still a few political races undecided a week out of Election Day. Here's the latest count on Nov. 14, 2022.
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko says this mail-in ballot change would speed up counting
Arizona Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko wants to change the drop-off process for mail-in ballots. Instead of dropping ballots into a box on Election Day, she’s suggesting voters have their signatures verified on the spot. “Arizona, if its close races, that always takes a long time. That way, all those...
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
azbigmedia.com
allaboutarizonanews.com
ABC 15 News
