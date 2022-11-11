Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Michigan football’s run as a betting favorite continues vs. Illinois
Michigan’s run as a betting favorite will continue this weekend against Illinois, one final tune-up before the showdown in Columbus. The Wolverines opened as 17 1/2-point favorites in their next-to-last regular season game on Saturday in Ann Arbor (Noon, ABC), according to lines published by Circa Sports in Las Vegas.
Michigan football steady in rankings at No. 3 after Nebraska win
With two weeks left in the regular season, Michigan is holding serve in the top 4 in the college football rankings. The Wolverines stood pat at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ polls released Sunday, a day after beating Nebraska, 34-3, in Ann Arbor.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan on ‘happy ride’ amid another double-digit win season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The feel-good story that is Michigan football rolled on over the weekend, with Jim Harbaugh’s club dispatching another lowly Big Ten team en route to a second straight 10-win season. The Wolverines beat Nebraska, 34-3, with another thrashing rush attack led by their Heisman...
Michigan football down two starters, set to get more back vs. Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just as Michigan is set to get back many of the starters it lost last week, two new names have been ruled out. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan will not play Saturday against Nebraska (3:30 p.m., ABC), a pivotal game in the Wolverines’ quest for another Big Ten title appearance.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s victory over Nebraska
Michigan’s football team keeps on humming. The third-ranked Wolverines improved to 10-0 by downing Nebraska 34-3 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Once again, Michigan scored on its first drive of the game. But unlike last week at Rutgers, it did not receive a first-half scare. The Wolverines led 17-3 at...
Michigan football dominates Nebraska to stay perfect: Live updates recap
Michigan dominates from start to finish to move to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines will host Illinois next week in the final home game of the season before traveling to face Ohio State in the regular-season finale. Nebraska falls to 3-7 (2-5). FOURTH QUARTER. 5:52-1:17.
Michigan football jumps on Nebraska, coasts to victory and 10-0 start
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a familiar story, one that Michigan repeated on Saturday in a decisive win over another Big Ten opponent. Armed with a productive run game, suffocating defense and quick strike early, the No. 3-ranked Wolverines coasted to a 34-3 victory over visiting Nebraska. It...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Still undefeated and a hurdle gone wrong
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s football team isn’t apologizing for being 10-0. The third-ranked Wolverines remained undefeated by beating Nebraska 34-3 Saturday in Ann Arbor. The defense was dominant, holding the Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) to 146 yards, and the offense totaled 412 yards of its own. But Michigan’s passing ame was still a main talking point during the postgame news conference.
Michigan snap counts, PFF grades: Blake Corum show rolls on
Another week, another lopsided win for Michigan’s football team. The third-ranked Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) cruised to a 34-3 victory over Nebraska Saturday – their fifth straight win by at least 20 points. But just like last week against Rutgers, the win came against one of the...
Michigan football injury report, keys to victory: Who returns vs. Nebraska?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With two more games left until The Game, how will Michigan come out of the gate on Saturday?. That’s been the talk the last couple of weeks, the Wolverines’ slow starts and critical halftime adjustments. They’ve resulted in some lopsided final scores, and more importantly a 9-0 start for Jim Harbaugh’s club.
Not since 1993 have the Lions had a fourth-quarter comeback like that
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions entered the fourth quarter trailing the Chicago Bears 24-10. Detroit’s defense looked lost against Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and its offense had stalled out in the second and third quarters. And history certainly wasn’t on their side.
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Inside the locker room: Bears’ Justin Fields laments key mistake in loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields put the Chicago Bears on his back for the second straight week. But despite another massive day on the ground for the quarterback, the Detroit Lions were able to crawl out of a 14-point fourth-quarter hole to win 31-30 at Soldier Field in Week 10. Fields...
Lions grades: Steady coaching, fourth-quarter explosion lead to win over Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (3-6) climbed out of the NFC North’s cellar in Week 10, beating the Chicago Bears (3-7) 31-30 for their first road win since 2020. Detroit scored 21 points in the final frame, overcoming a 14-point deficit. This post will run through MLive’s grades from...
Pink to tour in 2023 with her biggest Michigan concert ever at Comerica Park
DETROIT - She’s known for her acrobatic, Cirque du Soleil-type concerts and now she’s about to embark on a tour which will see her performing at the biggest venues she’s ever performed at. P!NK has just announced a stadium tour for 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
Lions made conscious effort to get WR Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early and often
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went to the Amon-Ra St. Brown well early and often, getting creative and conscious for the second-year receiver to be more involved. St. Brown caught 10 of the 11 targets he saw for 119 yards, adding one rush for 2 yards that moved the chains. And with the big day, St. Brown is now in the top 10 all-time with 139 catches through his first 25 games in the NFL. And when Lions quarterback Jared Goff was made aware of that milestone after the game, he asked, “is he really? Wow.” ... “Wow.”
How to watch Lions at Bears: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) have an opportunity to win back-to-back games inside the NFC North, not to mention snap a 15-game road winless streak when they face the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 10. The last time the Lions won on the road was in Chicago back in Week 13 of the 2020 campaign.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0