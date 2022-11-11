ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Grand Rapids Press

Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Still undefeated and a hurdle gone wrong

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s football team isn’t apologizing for being 10-0. The third-ranked Wolverines remained undefeated by beating Nebraska 34-3 Saturday in Ann Arbor. The defense was dominant, holding the Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) to 146 yards, and the offense totaled 412 yards of its own. But Michigan’s passing ame was still a main talking point during the postgame news conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

What’s being said nationally after Lions score 21 points in 10 minutes to beat Bears

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went into the fourth quarter trailing 24-10 on the road to the Chicago Bears. And Bears quarterback Justin Fields was in striking distance of another record rushing day. But things flipped in the final frame, with the Lions scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to end the league’s longest winless streak on the road. Fields finished with 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 67-yarder down the stretch. And that was a solid answer after throwing a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. But Detroit had another score in them, then had one more stop to put the game on ice.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions made conscious effort to get WR Amon-Ra St. Brown involved early and often

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions went to the Amon-Ra St. Brown well early and often, getting creative and conscious for the second-year receiver to be more involved. St. Brown caught 10 of the 11 targets he saw for 119 yards, adding one rush for 2 yards that moved the chains. And with the big day, St. Brown is now in the top 10 all-time with 139 catches through his first 25 games in the NFL. And when Lions quarterback Jared Goff was made aware of that milestone after the game, he asked, “is he really? Wow.” ... “Wow.”
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

