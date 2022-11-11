ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss

Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday

Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition

Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
ESPN

Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'

Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday

The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected

Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double

Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Saints' P.J. Williams: Listed as questionable

Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to practice Friday due to his illness. If he's unavailable in Week 10, Chris Harris and Alontae Taylor should see increased work.

