Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden
Kyle Anderson praises former Memphis Grizzlies teammates in return to FedExForum
Desmond Bane saw Kyle Anderson walk over to the Memphis Grizzlies postgame team huddle and it felt weird. Anderson came to show love, but all Bane pictured were memories of two years as teammates. “Man, you belong over here,” Bane thought. Anderson returned to FedExForum Friday for the first...
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
ESPN
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
Yardbarker
Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.
Injury Report: Darius Bazley, Pascal Siakam Both Out For Thunder and Raptors Matchup
Oklahoma City remains at home as Toronto enters the Paycom Center looking to extend OKC’s losing streak. The Thunder enter the contest on the heels of four straight losses looking to get back into the win column against the challenging 7-5 Raptors. OKC is no stranger to missing key...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant and Desmond Bane all doubtful vs. Wizards
Jaren Jackson Jr., who started playing 5-on-5 this week, was upgraded to doubtful. The move signals that he is getting closer to a return.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double
Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
Kraken D Carson Soucy fined for roughing
Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy was fined $2,500 on Monday for roughing Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois. The incident occurred with less
CBS Sports
Saints' P.J. Williams: Listed as questionable
Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Williams was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to practice Friday due to his illness. If he's unavailable in Week 10, Chris Harris and Alontae Taylor should see increased work.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
Comments / 0