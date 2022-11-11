ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Stephen Colbert Won’t Change Top ‘Late Show’ Ranks After Chris Licht Departure

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rd1Ra_0j7RmA1700

Meet the new team running CBS ’ “ Late Show With Stephen Colbert .” It’s largely the same team that has been managing the late-night program for years.

Colbert tells Variety he has no plans to bring another executive producer on board at present after Chris Licht left to take over management of Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN in the spring.

“I am always open to producing the show in the most efficient manner. Right now, everything feels fantastic,” says Colbert in an interview to discuss “Pickled,” a new comedy-sports special he has produced with Funny or Die for CBS. “I miss Chris dearly as my friend. I wouldn’t want to run CNN.”

In September, Matt Lappin was named a co-executive producer of “The Late Show,” working alongside two other co-EPs, Tanya Michnevich Bracco and Denise Rehrig. Lappin has worked with Colbert for more than 25 years, including on “Colbert Report” and “Strangers With Candy” at Comedy Central.

Licht joined “The Late Show” in 2016, part of a bid by CBS to pair the show’s host with someone who could take some of the organizational work of an hour-long late-night program off his plate. Colbert is known to be a hands-on leader, and ran “Colbert Report,” which aired from 2005 to 2014. At the time, Licht was known for his work in launching both “Morning Joe” and a retooled “CBS This Morning.” During his tenure at “Late Show,” the program focused intensely on having Colbert respond to the news cycle and book guests from the worlds of politics, business and journalism who might not have been the first call for a host like Johnny Carson or Jay Leno.

The executive-producer role has, in recent years, been a relatively steady one. Jen Flanz, the executive producer of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” has held that role since 2013, but has been with the program for more than two decades. Mike Shoemaker has been executive producer of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” since the host debuted in the program in 2014. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” was for 14 years managed by Jill Leiderman, who left the show in 2020. Meanwhile, NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has experienced more turnover in the EP role than many of its rivals — Chris Miller, a longtime associate of Drew Barrymore, was named the venerable program’s showrunner in March of this year.

Colbert believes “Late Show” is faring well with his longtime lieutenant Tom Purcell as an executive producer. Jon Stewart, who was famously paired with Colbert at Comedy Central, is also an executive producer, though people familiar with the program note he does not have daily or direct duties. The program has been the most-watched among traditional late-night series for the past six seasons, giving CBS new credibility in the daypart.

“The show is going great. I don’t feel the need now, but I’m not precious about it,” says Colbert, when asked if he felt he required more executive producers, adding: “If we ever need to add somebody, I will.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 20

Wizz
3d ago

Really? Steven Colbert says that he'd never want to run CNN? But he is running CNN? The Colbert News Network! Colbert's Late Night Show is the same senseless, uninformative, lying crap as CNN! That's exactly why nobody watches either CNN or Steven Colbert! Truly the only difference between CNN and Steven Colbert's show is that CNN is funny and Steven Colbert isn't! Quite surprised that both shows are still on the air! Well, I think they are?

Reply
2
Related
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Mila Kunis Joins Over 200 Celebrities Calling on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Film Touted by Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik are among more than 200 celebrities and entertainment executives who have signed an open letter calling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove the antisemitic documentary and book, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from their respective platforms. The letter was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit entertainment industry organization. Additional signers of the statement include Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group; Orly Marley, president of Tuff Gong Worldwide; Rick Rosen, Endeavor co-founder; Disturbed frontman David Draiman; Nina Tassler,...
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back When Trump Claims His Show Is “Dead”: “I’m On Television, You’re On the Toilet”

Jimmy Kimmel delighted in the chance to blast Donald Trump on his late night show after the former president called him out during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Nov. 5). Trump, who has been stumping for conservative candidates ahead of the midterms, claimed Jimmy Kimmel Live “is practically dead,” but the late night host fired off plenty of retorts last night proving otherwise.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Parade

Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'

And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
RadarOnline

'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy