Genesee Township, PA

House fire of unknown cause kills 1 in Genesee Township, officials say

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

GENESEE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - A fire that fully engulfed a home Friday morning in Genesee Township is being blamed for the death of one person. officials confirmed.

As reported by Mid-Michigan NOW, the fire was first reported around 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. By the time crews were able to get to the scene, the home in the 3200 block of Drexel Ave. was completely engulfed in flames.

The Genesee Twp. Fire Department confirmed one person died in the fire — their identify has not been released at this time.

Officials did say the deceased was a male, but no other details were given.

The property was deemed a total loss as the flames and suppression efforts damaged the structure.

An investigation into the cause of the deadly fire -- which remains undetermined -- is currently ongoing.

