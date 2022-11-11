ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs12.com

Deputies searching for missing Broward woman

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
cbs12.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after multi-vehicle crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike closed all Southbound lanes on Monday morning. The crash occurred just beyond Exit 75 (Glades Road/SR-808) at 5:42 a.m. and backed up traffic to before Mile Marker 77, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, emergency vehicles...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

