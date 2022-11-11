Honoring veterans this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS – Showing appreciation for our Veterans doesn’t have to end on Veteran’s Day. Ent Credit Union is teaming up with Colorado Honor to make sure Veterans are not forgotten this holiday season.

Their goal is to make sure every veteran buried at Colorado’s three National Cemeteries: Fort Logan, Fort Lyon and Pikes Peak National, which is located in Colorado Springs, has a wreath on it this year.

More than 160,000 veterans are buried between the three cemeteries and every year there are not enough wreaths for every grave.

Wreaths are $15 and can be purchased at ColoradoHonor.com

Orders must be placed by November 30th so the wreaths will arrive in time for the laying on December 17th.

The wreath laying ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 9 a.m. at Pikes Peak National.

Annie Snead, the Community Advocacy Partner for Ent Credit Union, and Michael Lucero, a Real Estate Representative at Ent and Veteran himself, stopped by FOX21 News to share more about the initative.

