Forestdale, AL

Ginger Tatum
4d ago

I've been there once. they forgot about me too. I sat there in the treatment room then got fed up waiting. as I was leaving they noticed me and said they forgot about me. the nurse practioner had forgotten to see me. no doctor was there. she rushed in said she was sending a prescription to my pharmacy. went to pick up my med. it turned out to be an antihistamine. I went to see them because I hurt my back. I needed muscle relaxers. that place is a joke. I work in the medical field as well. believe me. that place needs to be shut down. is a malpractice Dr's office. they're going to kill someone one day. nurse practioner didn't have a clue to what she was doing

?WILLOW WHITE?
4d ago

THIS HAPPENED TO ME!!!! I was SICK sick. they took me in the room. I layed down on the table and fell asleep!!!! I wake up to the cleaning lady asking me why I was still there!!! luckily the dr was still there finishing up. she apologized. gave me my copay back and gave me enough samples so I didn't have to pay for the meds... I had literally slept in that room for THREE HOURS!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Kathy A. Smith
4d ago

Welcome to post pandemic HEALTH DONT CARE SYSTEMS . Jump on any band wagon you choose but I can assure you that the avg health clinic, hospital is there for MONEY MONEY MONEY. They treat their staff terribly, pay pennies of their value and don't give a rats butt about the "patient".Yes I agree. until we as the public start costing them it will never get better. It's all Corp Board Room owners, not physician owned anymore. The good Dr's and nurses and there are alot of them are no longer allowed to treat their patients as they see necessary because of Board Room decisions that hadn't a CLUE. ITS TERRIBLE ESPECIALLY FOR US OLDER FOLKS. AWH HUNEY, YOU OLD JUST GO ON HOME AND WAIT ON THE REAPER. Don't tell me, I KNOW.

