talbotspy.org
Student Success for High School Students Via Upward Bound
Nationally, Upward Bound boasts alumni such as actress Viola Davis and broadcast journalist John Quinones among their ranks. Leaders in business, science, entertainment, and education credit their preparation for future success to the federal program designed to help teens reach their full potential as adults. For more than 50 years,...
WAF Art Exhibit and Demos at Easton Library
The Working Artist Forum (WAF) will exhibit paintings from December 1, 2022 through January 30, 2023 at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Please stop to see this show where you might find a small painting that is a perfect gift during the holiday season. This unique...
Horses by Kate Emery General
“No philosophers so thoroughly comprehend us as dogs and horses” Herman Melville. According to the Maryland Horse Foundation, Maryland ranks highest in the number of horses per square mile and 50% of Maryland homes contain at least one horse enthusiast. It has been over 20 years since I’ve been...
Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Plant Grows in Colonies on the Forest Floor?
Happy Mystery Monday! What native plant grows in colonies on the forest floor? It may look like a tree, but is it?. Last week, we asked you about nodding lady’s tresses (Spiranthes cernua). This plant is a native orchid and joins 13 other native orchid species reported in Caroline County, Maryland. The genus name Spiranthes comes from the Greek word for coil (speira) and flower (anthos). You may note that this species has slightly nodding flowers in a spiral. Typically this species grows in wet meadows and in mossy areas along ponds and seeps. Interestingly, we found this stand in a relatively dry meadow area.
The Magic of Stories for All Ages with Noa Baum
Just hearing the words story time often triggers the most pleasant of childhood memories–our own, or those we’ve been privileged to share with youngsters we treasure. On Saturday, November 19, a masterful, award- winning storyteller brings memorable tales along with her remarkable talent, to the Tell Me More series at Talbot County Free Library in Easton. The program is presented by The Library and Carpe Diem Arts.
