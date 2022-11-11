Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man admits to committing 5 robberies on the Blue Line in two weeks, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing a passenger on the CTA Blue Line, and they say he has admitted to committing five robberies on the train line since October 22. Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Arshawn Gallaway held without bail during a court hearing Sunday afternoon. McCarthy pointed to...
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
Uptick in vehicle thefts in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago residents about an uptick in vehicle thefts in Englewood. In each incident, the victim parked their car, and then discovered it missing. The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:. 6900 Block of South Parnell Avenue on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. 6900...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Red Line passenger 3 months after being arrested for having a gun on the Red Line, prosecutors say
A man who was wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing a handgun at a South Side Red Line station is back in custody, accused of robbing a man on a Red Line train in the Loop, according to Chicago police. Romeo Barner, 18, appeared in felony bond court Sunday...
cwbchicago.com
Wanted man crashes in Uptown, steals nearby car with baby inside; child OK, suspect in custody
Chicago police have a man in custody after he allegedly crashed a car in Uptown, then stole another vehicle nearby that had a 2-month-old boy in the back seat on Sunday morning. Police found the stolen car, arrested the suspect, and safely recovered the baby in the Loop a short time later.
abc17news.com
Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
Man shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man died after being shot in Chicago Lawn, according to police. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The shooting occurred at 63rd and Fairfield.
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody
A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
Alleged robber, grocery store clerk reportedly shot, killed each other in Chicago
CHICAGO — During an attempted robbery, an alleged robber and a grocery clerk shot and killed each other. According to The Associated Press, the shooting happened Friday night inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identities of the alleged robber as...
Aspiring Rapper Hired Hit On His Mom To Collect On Insurance Policy In Act Of 'Pure Greed'
Who killed a hair salon owner in her own home? Was it her boyfriend who was sleeping at the residence, or someone else?. In the early morning hours of September 2, 2012, Chicago homicide detectives responded to a 911 call. Yolanda Holmes, 45, a single mom who owned a hair...
cwbchicago.com
Red Line passenger wielded box cutter, jumped from moving train to escape robbers, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A Red Line passenger pulled an emergency escape lever and jumped from a moving train to escape a group of robbers who attacked him in the Loop, prosecutors said Sunday. Two men are charged with being part of the group, including one on bail for allegedly battering...
Tow truck driver shot and killed on West Side: CPD
A man was fatally shot Sunday night while driving in Garfield Park. The man, 49, was traveling west on Fulton near Wolcott when people in two cars opened fire about 10:50 p.m., striking him in the left armpit, Chicago police said.
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also dies
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk has also died from his injuries following the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the...
Man beaten by group on Red Line during robbery
A man was attacked during a robbery on the CTA Red Line overnight. The man was on the northbound Red Line train when he was approached by 4-6 men, who asked him for cigarettes, according to police.
South Shore shooting: Store clerk dies after shot by attempted robber who was killed by CCL holder
A Chicago store clerk has died after being shot by an attempted robber, who a CCL holder killed.
Tow-truck driver fatally shot in armpit while driving in West Loop, crashed into bus stop
CHICAGO — A tow-truck driver was fatally shot in the armpit while he was driving near the West Loop Sunday night. According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving a tow-truck, heading westbound around the 1900 West Fulton Street around 10:47 p.m. when unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at him and fled. Police […]
12-year-old girl critically shot in neck after drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
CBS News
Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said. Incident times and locations:. · 2300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for arsonist setting garages on fire in South Lawndale
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who is setting fire to garages in South Lawndale. Police said that suspect set four garages on fire along South Ridgeway near 32nd on October 6. All the fires were set between 8:15 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. Police said the suspect...
