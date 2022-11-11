ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody

A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also dies

CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk has also died from his injuries following the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

12-year-old girl critically shot in neck after drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police issue alert of recent home burglaries on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. In each incident, unknown suspect(s), possibly a Hispanic man, would gain entry into homes and take property from inside, police said. Incident times and locations:. · 2300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
