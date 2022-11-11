Read full article on original website
Related
27 Things People Thought Were The Height Of Class As Kids But That Turned Out To Be Extremely Ordinary
"I thought Lunchables were really fancy, since my mom never let me have them when I was growing up. But I found out later in life that she just didn't let us have them because she didn't think they were healthy."
Cozy Season is Coming! Bundle Up Like Kendall With These 6 Shearling Jackets
The weather outside is getting colder, and it’s tempting to let your fashion sense go into hibernation. The motivation to dress to impress is slim to none when the mercury dips towards somewhere between frigid and arctic temperatures. But leave it to Kendall Jenner to show us that fashion and freezing-cold temperatures can go hand in hand. The model’s latest enviable street-style look included a shearling jacket, and it’s now basically the season’s It coat.
We Want To Know Your Most Polarizing Holiday Opinions
Christmas tree decorations are supposed to be ugly. Get those matching ornaments away from me.
Comments / 0