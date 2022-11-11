The weather outside is getting colder, and it’s tempting to let your fashion sense go into hibernation. The motivation to dress to impress is slim to none when the mercury dips towards somewhere between frigid and arctic temperatures. But leave it to Kendall Jenner to show us that fashion and freezing-cold temperatures can go hand in hand. The model’s latest enviable street-style look included a shearling jacket, and it’s now basically the season’s It coat.

