Fox Business

FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns

FTX filed for bankruptcy after a week of tumult for the cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. The Chapter 11 process will include Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies, according to the announcement. The filing comes one day after Bankman-Fried...
Inquisitr.com

Tom Brady Risks Massive Financial Loss With FTX Fallout

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were one of the biggest power couples in the entertainment industry. With an estimated net worth of around $600, the two superstars found quite the success in their business endeavors outside of their field of action. Notably, that included a well-known interest in cryptocurrency,...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
The Verge

FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Likely Without Cash Injection, Says CEO SBF: Report

The liquidity crunch threatens to send FTX into bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors this afternoon. FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy unless it receives an injection of cash, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors today. Binance planned to purchase FTX amid a liquidity crisis, but said today that...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder's philanthropic gifts

NEW YORK — (AP) — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the "effective altruism" movement. The FTX Foundation -- and other related nonprofits mostly...
u.today

Ripple CTO Says FTX Differs from Madoff's Ponzi, But There’s a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CBS Miami

Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

AP - It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court.The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the company said. Bankman-Fried was recently estimated to be worth $23 billion and has been a prominent political donor to Democrats. His net worth has all but evaporated, according...
thenewscrypto.com

John Ray III Takes Over as CEO of Bankruptcy Filed FTX

John J. Ray III is registered for insider trading, according to a report from SEC. The once-dominant crypto exchange has fallen apart in the span of a week. Due to a severe lack of funds, cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced on Friday morning that it has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11. The previously $32 billion exchange suddenly collapsed due to a liquidity issue, and the company announced the resignation of former CEO and billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
CoinTelegraph

Rumors continue to fly surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried and the fall of FTX

The crypto community continues to be bombarded with rumors and conspiracy entering into the fifth day of FTX’s fall. From reports that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested on the tarmac at The Bahamas airport to rumors that employees of the exchange are trying to sell the company’s assets, it has been very difficult for the community to separate fact from fiction.
Audacy

Cryptocurrency app promoted by Tom Brady files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Solvency issues and a volatile market have facilitated the stunning collapse of FTX, with the cryptocurrency giant filing for Chapter 11. Seen as a crushing blow to blockchain technology and the future of cryptocurrency, FTX’s demise brought the financial world to its knees, costing investors billions in lost funds.
decrypt.co

Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers

Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
