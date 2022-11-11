Manhasset (N.Y.) 2024 attack Shea Panzik of Yellow Jackets LI has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Vanderbilt University. High school: Manhasset (Manhasset, N.Y.) Grad year: 2024. Position: Attack. College committed to: Vanderbilt University. Club team: Yellow Jackets LI. Lacrosse honors: New York State Champion 2022,...

