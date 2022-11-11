Read full article on original website
Carloads Of Turkeys Arrive To Help Cheyenne Barber’s Drive To Feed Military For Thanksgiving
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two carloads of turkeys from Patrick Brady of Cheyenne are among a flood of recent donations that’s helping Glen Chavez get his turkey drive for military families across the finish line this year despite crushing inflation and a shortage of birds caused by avian influenza.
Obituaries: McNair; Kean; Algermissen; Chaffin; Miller; Kranse
Shaun Robert McNair: June 4, 2002 – November 2, 2022. Airman First Class Shaun Robert McNair, 20, of Cheyenne and Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, passed away on November 2, 2022. A1C McNair was a Water and Fuels Maintenance Systems Apprentice at the 27th Special Operations Civil...
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
Cheyenne Is Still In The Crosshairs For Russian Missiles
Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are aimed right at Cheyenne Wyoming. No big surprise there considering that missiles from Cheyenne are aimed at Moscow. “If Wyoming were a nation,” writes journalist Dan Whipple, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne “would make it one of the world’s major nuclear powers. Its history with nuclear weapons in Wyoming is tied closely to the worldwide tensions of the Cold War, and with the development of missile-based nuclear weapons systems.”
Despite approval, Cheyenne City Council debates impact of allowing open containers for downtown holiday events
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Open containers will be allowed for downtown shopping and the Christmas Parade on Nov. 25 and 26, for the Dec. 3 Santa 0.5K, and the New Year’s Eve celebration within the Downtown Development District boundaries following City Council action Monday, but the allowances do not come with unanimous support.
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
Cheyenne Christmas Parade to bring holiday spirit to the city
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Christmas Parade is set to be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 this year. The festivities will begin with a wreath hanging ceremony at 4 p.m., which will be followed by the tree lighting ceremony in the Depot Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., floats will start to go down Carey Avenue before heading down Capitol Avenue.
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/14/22–11/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County School District#1 Head Welcomes New Board Members
On Thursday, Laramie County School District#1 Superintendant Dr. Margaret Crespo issued a statement congratulating the new school board members who were voted into office in Tuesday's General Election. ''I would like to congratulate those who our community has elected to serve on our Board of Trustees,” Crespo was quoted as...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Barry Johnson – Violation of...
Cheyenne Girl Scout earns Gold Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming has recognized Savannah Whittecar for earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Gold Award Girl Scouts, like Whittecar of Cheyenne, are changing the world today; their ingenuity enables them to meaningfully address some of the most pressing issues facing their communities and the world, a news release states.
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
Cheyenne to have high winds over the next few days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High winds are in the forecast for Cheyenne, according to its National Weather Service office. Today, Nov. 15, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 30. Winds will be northwest at 15–20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 13. Winds will be northwest at 15–20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between zero and 5.
Sunny skies ahead for Cheyenne in coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Those hoping to spend time outdoors are in luck, as clear skies can be expected for the next several days. Today, Nov. 12, Cheyenne residents will see a high temperature of roughly 44 degrees, with a low that should dip down into the low 20s. Sunday’s temperatures will be even lower, with a high of 40 and a low of 12.
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here is your chance to own one in Montrose, Colorado. Barndominiums are all the rage lately and now is your chance to own one in Greeley.
Cheyenne to have sunny weekend ahead
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a sunny and windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 11, will be sunny with a high of 35 and northwest winds at 10–15 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 14 and west winds at 5–10 mph.
