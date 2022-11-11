ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

KGMI

Public meeting on flood vulnerability planned in Birch Bay

BIRCH BAY, Wash. – A community meeting to discuss flood vulnerability and risk assessment will take place this Saturday, November 19th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting is hosted by Whatcom County government along with Seattle-based Enviromental Science Associates.
BIRCH BAY, WA
KGMI

New flood gaging stations installed along Nooksack River

NOOKSACK, Wash. – It is about to get easier to monitor flooding in Whatcom County. Public Works and the U.S. Geological Survey installed two new gaging stations along the Nooksack River this fall, and they upgraded a third one. The new stations will allow the county to better monitor...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Local officials holding public meetings on vital issues next week

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Mark your calendar as Bellingham and Whatcom County host meetings on vital community issues next week. First, the Bellingham City Council will take public input on affordable housing at a townhall meeting Monday evening, November 14th, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. They hope to hear...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Backyard poultry linked to Whatcom Salmonella cases

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, Thursday, November 10th, that 2 Whatcom County residents have been sickened by Salmonella from backyard poultry and a third Whatcom County case is suspected. 1 of the individuals was hospitalized but has since been released. 37 Salmonella cases in Washington State have been connected to a nationwide backyard poultry-linked outbreak. Federal investigation into the nationwide outbreak has identified over a thousand cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters

EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Two Maple Falls women arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. – Two Maple Falls women have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a child. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department says investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Elesea Perez and 26-year-old Diana Sanchez Garcia. They were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on...
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
Chronicle

Wolves Upended in First Round by Lions

LYN — Lane Heeringa 1-yard run, PAT failed. LYN — Brant Heppner 26-yard pass to Isaiah Stanley, PAT good. LYN — Heppner 5-yard pass to Campbell Nolte, PAT good. Facing an uphill battle against No. 1 Lynden, the No. 16 Black Hills football team’s cinderella run to the state playoffs came to a crashing halt in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, 54-7.
LYNDEN, WA

