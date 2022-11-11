Read full article on original website
Lexi Grace
17h ago
so very sorry for your loss 🙏🙏 rip Jeff 🙏🙏 condolences to your family and friends and also the band🙏🙏 love the band Alabama.... great music the bands today can't come close to the bands years ago....
James Griffin
1d ago
love Alabama. greatest country band of all time..prayers to the family an the band...love ya Jeff cook ...he is singing with angels
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida, said Don Murry Grubbs, a representative for the band. Tributes poured in from country stars, including Travis Tritt who called Cook “a great guy and one heckuva bass fisherman,” and Jason Aldean, who tweeted: “ I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over...
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay
Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
County Music Queen Loretta Lynn’s Dying Last Words Revealed
County superstar Loretta Lynn’s final last days were a mix of joy and tragic tears as the singer bared her deathbed confessions and final regrets while bravely staring death in the eye and refusing to blink, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the late entertainer revealed that as the end approached, Lynn shared her deepest secrets, including the truth about her love for county music titan Conway Twitty, why she was jealous of her best friend Dolly Parton and how she blamed herself for her beloved son Jack’s death, said a close friend of the family. “Loretta had time to...
Jeff Cook, Co-Founding Guitarist and Vocalist of Alabama, Dies at 73
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death
Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Lainey Wilson Attends 2022 CMA Awards With Her Father After Major Health Scare
Lainey Wilson had a lot to celebrate last night at the CMA Awards. First, the country singer brought one of her biggest fans to the star-studded event: her dad, Brian Wilson. It was also all the more special considering the 60-yer-old had just been discharged from a two-month hospital stint.
Why is Gary Allan’s Cover of Best I Ever Had So Heartfelt
Before Gary Allan covered the song “Best I Ever Had,” Vertical Horizon, an American Alternative rock band, initially recorded it. It was for their fourth album, titled “Everything You Want,” released in 1999. In 2001, the band released the song as a single. It became the band’s third consecutive top-ten hit song on the Billboard Adult Top 40 charts.
Herald-Journal
CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert
An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Learn All About Country Star Luke Combs' Wife, Their 'Beautiful Crazy' Relationship and Newborn Son
There’s no question Luke Combs is a music man. In high school, he performed a solo at Carnegie Hall as part of his school’s chorus group. His first country song, "Hurricane" raced to the top of the Country Radio Airplay chart soon after he signed a record deal, and when he released his debut album, This One's for You, in 2017, it went to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200. And success has followed him ever since.
‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ now on Netflix: What to know
“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith,” a Netflix documentary recounting the case of a woman who claimed she shot and killed the man who raped her in self-defense, was released on the streaming service Thursday. The documentary, which features interviews with Pulitzer Prize-winning AL.com reporter Ashley Remkus, who reported...
Carly Pearce Honors Her Mee Maw and Loretta Lynn With CMA Awards Performance
Carly Pearce used her CMA awards performance to honor her hero, the late Loretta Lynn. Pearce, who's nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, opened her performance with a heartfelt speech about Lynn's influence and how much the Lynn's music to her grandmother -- another coal miner's daughter. "I'm Carly...
